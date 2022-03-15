TKSS Host Kapil Sharma Thanks The Kashmir Files Star Anupam Kher For Breaking Silence On The Issue

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial venture The Kashmir Files has been winning the hearts of the masses. The film has been breaking several records at the box office since its release. Ahead of its release, the director of the film had claimed that Kapil Sharma and the makers of his The Kapil Sharma Show didn't invite The Kashmir Files team to promote the film due to the lack of star value in it.

After seeing Vivek Agnihotri's couple of tweets, netizens demanded a ban on The Kapil Sharma Show. Let us tell you, Kapil Sharma rubbished the allegations levelled by The Kashmir Files director. Amidst all, Anupam Kher, who is the lead actor of the film, finally broke his silence on the issue.

In interaction with Times Now, Anupam Kher revealed that he was invited to The Kapil Sharma Show a couple of months ago to promote The Kashmir Files. However, since the nature of the film is quite serious, Anupam preferred not to be part of it. The actor said, "Ye film bari serious hai, I do not want to be a part of the show. But I have to say, Kapil does not have any malice towards us or towards the film."

Interestingly, Kapil Sharma thanked Anupam Kher for reacting to the whole controversy and debunking all the false allegations against him. "Thank you paji @anupampkher for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️? और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी ? खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये ? #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself ? #kapilsharma."

Thank you paji ⁦⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️🙏 और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी 😃 खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये 🙏 #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself 🤗 pic.twitter.com/hMxiIy9W8x — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 14, 2022

Let us tell you, The Kashmir Files has minted Rs 27.15 Crore at the box office in its first weekend. The film also stars Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and others in key roles.