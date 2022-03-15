    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      TKSS Host Kapil Sharma Thanks The Kashmir Files Star Anupam Kher For Breaking Silence On The Issue

      By
      |

      Vivek Agnihotri's directorial venture The Kashmir Files has been winning the hearts of the masses. The film has been breaking several records at the box office since its release. Ahead of its release, the director of the film had claimed that Kapil Sharma and the makers of his The Kapil Sharma Show didn't invite The Kashmir Files team to promote the film due to the lack of star value in it.

      After seeing Vivek Agnihotri's couple of tweets, netizens demanded a ban on The Kapil Sharma Show. Let us tell you, Kapil Sharma rubbished the allegations levelled by The Kashmir Files director. Amidst all, Anupam Kher, who is the lead actor of the film, finally broke his silence on the issue.

      TKSS Host Kapil Sharma Thanks The Kashmir Files Star Anupam Kher For Breaking Silence On The Issue

      In interaction with Times Now, Anupam Kher revealed that he was invited to The Kapil Sharma Show a couple of months ago to promote The Kashmir Files. However, since the nature of the film is quite serious, Anupam preferred not to be part of it. The actor said, "Ye film bari serious hai, I do not want to be a part of the show. But I have to say, Kapil does not have any malice towards us or towards the film."

      Aamir Khan Congratulates The Kashmir Files Team On The Film's SuccessAamir Khan Congratulates The Kashmir Files Team On The Film's Success

      TKSS: Kapil Sharma Reacts To Vivek Agnihotri's Claims Of Him Refusing To Promote The Kashmir FilesTKSS: Kapil Sharma Reacts To Vivek Agnihotri's Claims Of Him Refusing To Promote The Kashmir Files

      Interestingly, Kapil Sharma thanked Anupam Kher for reacting to the whole controversy and debunking all the false allegations against him. "Thank you paji @anupampkher for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️? और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी ? खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये ? #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself ? #kapilsharma."

      Let us tell you, The Kashmir Files has minted Rs 27.15 Crore at the box office in its first weekend. The film also stars Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and others in key roles.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 9:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 15, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X