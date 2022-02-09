Kapil Sharma Pulls Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover’s Leg About Drinking Protein Shake On Their First Night

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will soon make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for the valentine’s week (February 12) episode. The couple will be seen having a ball and will reveal several husband-wife secrets on the show.

In a promo shared by the makers, we see Kapil Sharma teasing them with couple jokes. The comedian, in his funny style, says “Yeh woh log hote hain jo apni suhagraat pe doodh nahi, protein shake peete hain (Fit people like them don’t drink milk, but protein shake on their first night post marriage)” making everyone burst out in laughter.

He also quizzes Karan about his love for tattoos and asks how many more tattoos does he intend to get to ensure he doesn’t need any clothes. Kapil’s comment leaves the actor in splits while Bipasha is seen adding that Karan is fond of clothes — so he loves to be in them and even be without clothes! The couple will even be seen playing compatibility games and talk about life as one of the power couples of Bollywood.

The aforementioned promo of the special episode was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Iss Valentine Week @Iamksgofficial aur @bipsluvurself aa rahe hain @KapilSharmaK9 ke ghar barsaane pyaar, hasi ke saath pyaar ka khumaar bhi sab par hoga sawaar! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh asks Karan and Bipasha about their squabbles as a couple. To which Karan jokingly said, "I make mistakes, I keep making new mistakes every day." On the other hand, Bipasha added, "I don't fight at all." Karan then replied, "She just shouts at me" leaving her and the others in splits.