TKSS: Kapil Sharma Asks Anil Kapoor If He Feels Older On Becoming A Grandfather, Here’s How The Actor Reacted!

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Anil Kapoor along with his Thar co-star Satish Kaushik gracing the show as special guests. In the sneak peek shared by the makers, Kapoor arrives on TKSS stage in a white tee and pants paired with a white overcoat.

Since Anil's actor daughter Sonam Kapoor is currently pregnant with her first child, Kapil Sharma asked Anil about his reaction to becoming a grandfather. The actor gave the comedian an epic response, by citing the example of how Kapil continues to behave like a bachelor despite being married to Ginni Chatrath.

Sharma was seen asking him, "Jab aapne suni ki aap nana banne wale hain, to aapne apne aap ko thoda bada mehsoor kia ya 5 saal aur chhote ho gaye aap (When you came to know that you are going to become a grandfather, did you feel any older or you became five years younger)."

Anil then replied to Kapil in the same vein and said, “Jaise tu ghar mein shadishuda hai, bahar to tu kuwara hi ghoomta hai, to main bhi ghar me nana hu, bahar main… (The way you are married at home but walk around like a bachelor outside, same way I am a grandfather at home, but outside I am…).” Kapil ended his sentence with “jhakaas (cool)”.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: @KapilSharmaK9 ke ghar @AnilKapoor aaye hain lekar apni #Thar ki team khaas, aur unke aane se mahaul banne waala hai ekdam jhakaas! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Anil reacted to the promo on Twitter and called his latest episode 'the best' one with Kapil. He urged the viewers to watch it on TV and thanked the comedian for making him a part of his journey. Take a look!