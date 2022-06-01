Kapil Sharma Asks Kamal Haasan If Anyone Tried To Flirt With Him During Chachi 420; Here’s How He Reacted!

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see legendary actor Kamal Haasan gracing the show as a special guest. In the sneak peek shared by the makers, the legendary actor can be seen having a gala time on the show.



Kapil Sharma welcomes the celebrated actor on the TKSS stage and can be seen asking him if he ever thought he would be on The Kapil Sharma Show one day. The host then goes on to ask him if anyone tried to hit on him when he was dressed as a woman in Chachi 420.

Sharma asked, "Sir joh dusre actors the wahan jaise Paresh Rawal unko toh pata tha ke sari ke andar Kamal Haasan, hain, par kya aisa nahi hua ke gaon ke kisi buddhe ne aap par line maarne ki koshish nahi ki." This resulted in everyone bursting into laughter.

Kamal replied by saying that just the men from the village, but the assistant directors would also ogle at him whenever his sari's pallu would drop. Archana Puran Singh and others laugh out loud hearing this.

TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Bags 1st Place; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Returns To Chart

Kapil then continues to praise Haasan and shared that he is a big fan of his work and that he has seen him since childhood. At this point, the Ek Duje Ke Liye actor interrupted the comedian and asked what is he trying to imply by saying 'bachpan se dekhta aaraha hoon aap ko'. Meanwhile, in the video, we also hear Kamal singing 'Surmaiyi Ankhiyon Mein' from his movie Sadma, with Sharma following it up with his rendition of 'Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale'.

Rochelle Rao To Host India’s Laughter Champion; Actress Talks About Reuniting With Archana Puran Singh

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Iss weekend hasi ka manane jashn,

@KapilSharmaK9 ke ghar aa rahe hain South ke super star @ikamalhaasan! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par (sic).” Check out the post below: