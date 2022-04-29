TKSS: Kapil Sharma Flirts With Sanjana Sanghi & Compares Her To Ice Cream; Actress Can't Stop Laughing - WATCH

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Sanjana Sanghi along with Aditya Roy Kapur and filmmaker couple Ahmed Khan and Shaira Ahmed Khan gracing the show as special guests to promote their film, OM The Battle Within.

In the sneak peek shared by the makers, Kapil Sharma is seen making Sanjana blush as he complimented her on the glow on her face. The comedian flirted with the actress and then went ahead and compared her to ice cream.

In the latest promo, Kapil is seen telling Sanjana, "Thoda sa koi jaali waali lagao munh ke aage, itna glow karti hai na ye, aankhein chaundhiyaan jaati hain (Put some screen in front of your face. She glows so much that I am blinded by it)." This results in Sanjana, Aditya and others breaking into laughter at Sharma's comment.

The comedian later went on to add, "Sanjana ko main jab bhi dekhta hu mujhe lagta hai bhagwan ne na ice cream ke upar hoth, naak, kaan bana diye hain (Whenever I look at Sanjana I feel like the God has added lips, nose, and eyes to ice cream)."

The aforementioned clip was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, a teaser of Sanjana and Aditya starrer OM The Battle Within was released on Thursday. The upcoming action film has been directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Ahmed and Shaira.