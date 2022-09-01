TKSS: Kapil Sharma Hosts Golden Girls Of Commonwealth Games; Krushna Abhishek Finally Addresses Quitting Show

Of late, The Kapil Sharma Show has been hitting the headlines. Recently, the makers of the show revealed a promo, which featured Kapil's new team. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to be aired. Meanwhile, Kapil shared behind-the-scenes photos with the female athletes of Commonwealth Games 2022, who made the entire nation proud and will apparently be gracing the first episode.

Kapil shared a selfies from the sets and tagged Badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, gold medalist in lawn bowls Lovely Choubey, boxer Zareen Nikhat, Gold medalist lawn bowlers Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Kaushik Singh and Nayanmoni Saikia.

He captioned the pictures as, "It was a pleasure hosting our Golden Girls on #tkss who made the whole Nation proud in CommonWealth Games 2022🏅 🎖 🥇 Pic 1 - @pvsindhu1 gold medal in badminton 🏸Pic 2 - @lovelychoubey3 Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 3 - @zareennikhat Gold Medal in Boxing 🥊. Pic 4 - @ruparanit Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 5 - @pinkilawnbowls Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 6 - @nayanmoni385 Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 7 - Me with no medal but New shades 😎Coming soon on 10th September only on @sonytvofficial @team.kapilsharma."

Meanwhile, ever since it was revealed that Krushna Abhishek will not be a part of the show, it was speculated that all is not well between him and Kapil. Although it was said that this was not the reason for him for not being a part of the show, now Krushna himself has addressed about him not being a part of the show.

Recently, Krushna was spotted with Kashmera and when he was asked about the controversy of him not being a part of the show, he said, "Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Kapil aur main pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (Nothing, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don't know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again)."

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kapil Sharma, Disha-Rahul, Charu-Rajeev & Others Welcome Bappa Home

The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO Out: Srishty Rode Joins Kapil, Sumona & Others; Srishty Calls It The Best Comeback

Meanwhile, Kapil shared a video in which he was seen with Krushna, who was enquiring about massage. He captioned the video, "mufat ki massage 😂 @krushna30 #kslive #kslive2022 #flying #australia 🇦🇺."

Click here to watch the video

Krushna along with Kapil and team are apparently flying to Australia for their live shows. Well, this video will definitely silence rumours of their rift!