TKSS: Kapil Sharma Jokes About Kartik Aaryan Making ‘Jodi’ With All His Female Co-Stars, Watch

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan appearing as guests to promote their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In a promo shared by the makers of the upcoming episode, we see Kartik jokes about how Kapil compliments all the female actors with the same lines on his show.

In the sneak peek, we also see Kapil welcoming Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and filmmaker Anees Bazmee on the TKSS stage. The comedian then says, "Kartik ka aap talent dekho yeh jis bhi heroine ke sath aata hai aisa lagta hai ki bas isi ke sath jodi hai. Yeh kaun sa software dalwaya hai aapne (Kartik has a talent that it looks like all his co-stars are his girlfriends. What kind of a software is this)?"

The actor replies by stating, “Mera bhi aap he ke jaisa hai. Jaise aap bhi har heroine ke sath shanivar, itwaar ko same lines bolte ho, same compliments dete ho. Mein bhi waise he karta hun (I do the same thing like you. Just like you say the same lines, pass the same compliments to all the female actors who come on your show every Saturday and Sunday. I do the same thing).”

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Iss weekend aapko hasi ka dene mazaa aur tension ko dene hawa @kapilsharma ke ghar aa rahi hai team #BhoolBhulaiyaa2! ❤️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Check out the post below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead roles. the highly anticipated standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy also has Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. it must be noted that the latter is the only cast member from the first part who will reprise his role as Chhote Pandit in the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee.