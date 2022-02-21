    For Quick Alerts
      TKSS: Kapil Sharma Pokes Fun At Neha Dhupia For Having A Baby During Lockdown, Teases Yami Gautam Too

      Recently, Kapil Sharma welcomed A Thursday actors Neha Dhupia, Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni on his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The guests and the host a blast during the shoot as they were seen cracking jokes on each other. During the episode, Kapil was seen teasing both the actresses Yami Gautam for getting married and Neha Dhupia for welcoming a baby during lockdown.

      He was seen adressing Neha, "Mubarak ho, aapke bada pyara beta hua hai. Inhone bhi meri tarah lockdown ka pura fayda udhaya hai (Congratulations Neha, you have a lovely baby boy. She has also made full use of the lockdown period, just like me)."

      Kapil teased Yami, "Main ye soch raha hu jinki shadiya hogai thi unhone lockdown me bachche paida kar liye, jinki shadi hi lockdown me hui hai, wo kya karenge? (I am wondering that people who were already married had kids during lockdown, what will the ones who tied the knot during lockdown do)?"

      Kapil also revealed how Neha asked her co-star in Dus Kahaniyaan to wash his five times before she kissed it for a scene in the movie. To this, she said, "Main shaadishuda hun, main bilkul aise roles ab..." gesturing that she doesn't do such roles anymore. And then Kapil questions that if she feels like having pani puri, will she ask that person to wash his hands or to take bath before serving her.

      Yami was also seen sharing happy memories from A Thursday shoot and revealed that one of the child actors of the film would often ask for a touch up during a take. To this, Kapil said, "My son walks in a kids walker but has checked out the entire house. However, my daughter is still busy with her toy makeup kit."

      Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:57 [IST]
