TKSS: Kapil Sharma Quizzes Daler Mehndi About 'Herbal Mutton,' Here’s How The Singer Reacted

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed singers Daler Mehndi, Master Saleem and Richa Sharma grace the show as special guests. Kapil Sharma gave them a warm welcome on the stage. Daler Mehndi made a grand entry by singing 'Ho Jaayegi Balle Balle'.



During the episode, Kapil quizzed the singer about his 'herbal mutton' in the Post Ka Post-mortem segment. He innocently replied that it was 'Ayurvedic mutton' as the goats are herbal and eat a lot of herbs and plants. Daler’s reply left everyone in splits.

Kapil also noticed Mehendi’s outfit in a conversation with him and shared how the talented singer often opted for bright colours and long jackets. Quipping about Daler's iconic style, Kapil added, "Jab aap kisi ki shaadi mein jaate ho, dulhe ne kabhi aapko peeche bulaya tent ke peeche ke 'paaji aa jao, sherwani badal lete hai ek dusre ke saath' (When you attend weddings, has a groom ever asked you to exchange his sherwani with you)?" Daler replied by stating, "Aksar mujhe lagta hai ki dulhe ki dress phikhi pad rahi hai (Often, I feel the grooms' outfits are not up to the mark)"

Meanwhile, the special episode also featured some laugh out loud acts by Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda. Krushna razzed Daler's younger brother Mika Singh's controversies by stating that he is the only Indian singer who sleeps less. When Kapil quizzed him about the reason, Krushna answered "Arre jiska bhai Mika Singh ho, usko neend thodi na aati hai (The man who's the brother of Mika Singh is bound to get less sleep)".



Daler Mehndi, Master Saleem and Richa Sharma then gave a beautiful tribute to legendary singer and 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar by singing her song 'Naam Gum Jayega' on the TKSS stage.