      TKSS: Kapil Sharma Reacts To Vivek Agnihotri’s Claims Of Him Refusing To Promote The Kashmir Files

      A few days ago, director Vivek Agnihotri claimed that Kapil Sharma refused to promote his upcoming film The Kashmir Files on his show The Kapil Sharma Show because it has a lack of star value. He shared his thoughts on Twitter. Well, as expected Agnihotri's tweets went viral on social media, and Twitterati trend 'Boycott Kapil Sharma Show' on Twitter.

      One of the Twitter user tagged Kapil Sharma on Twitter and asked, "#KashmirFiles को प्रोमोट करने से क्यों घबरा गए कपिल? किस बात का डर था जो #VivekRanjanAgnihotri और उनकी फिल्म की सुप्रतिष्ठित स्टारकास्ट को अपने शो पर आने का न्योता नही दिया?? I used to be a big fan of yours bro, but you have disappointed me and millions of #TKSS fans. Boycotting U." (sic)

      Kapil Sharma noticed the Twitter user's tweet and anger, and replied to him by sharing his justification over the Vivek Agnihotri's allegations. The comedian-actor tweeted, "यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब 😊 आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today's social media world 😊 dhanyawaad 🙏." (sic)

      Looks like the controversy is not going to be ending very soon. Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it has become a favourite destination of many filmmakers to promote their upcoming films. However, Vivek's claims left many viewers perplexed.

      Talking about The Kashmir Files, the film stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and others in key roles. The film is releasing in theatres tomorrow (March 11) in theatres!

      Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 17:23 [IST]
      X