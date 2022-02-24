TKSS: Shilpa Shetty Pulls Kapil Sharma’s Leg Over His 'Drunk Tweets,' Asks Why He Isn't Active On Twitter

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, actress Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist Manoj Muntashir will appear as special guests. In the promos shared by the makers, we get to see the India's Got Talent judges having a gala time with Kapil Sharma and his team members.

In one clip, we see Shilpa pulling Kapil’s leg by saying, "Talented toh yeh praani hai hi. Comedy itna accha karte hai. Isse badiya talent hai inme lekin. Jaante nahi hai aap us talent k baare m (This person is so talented. He does excellent comedy. But he has a bigger talent than that. You guys don't know (addressing the audience)? Mind-blowing tweet karte hai yeh. Aaj kal lekin (His tweets are mind-blowing).”

The actress then trailed off but Kapil reacted with a serious expression on his face and said, "Aaj kal main kam karta hun (These days I tweet less)." Shilpa then reacted by saying, "Haan na? Twitter pe dekha nahi maine. Kyun? Wine ke saare shops toh khule hai (Right? I don't see you on Twitter. Why? All the wine shops are open)." Shilpa's remarks left everyone in splits while Kapil asked her if she had come on his show to take the mickey out of him.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Iss weekend hasi ke manch pe double hone waali hai dhamaal, kyunki #IndiasGotTalent ke judges apne saath lekar aane waale hain kisse kamaal! ♥️😎 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Take a look!