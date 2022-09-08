TKSS: Sidharth Sagar Talks About His Return; Chandan Prabhakar Reveals Why He Won't Be A Part Of The Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has been hitting the headlines since a while now. The makers released a new promo announcing the new season. As per the new promo, Sidharth Sagar will be joining the cast. Recently, the actor spoke about joining the show. Also, Chandan Prabhakar will not be a part of the show.

Sidharth On His Return: On how he bagged the show, Sidharth revealed to IANS that he was doing a show Case to Banta Hai, in which his performance was appreciated. He feels that because of this he was offered TKSS.

Sidharth was all praise for Kapil and said, "It is always amazing to perform with Kapil bhai. He has a great sense of humour. It gives me immense joy when we occasionally exchange looks on stage and I see him enjoying my performance. It is a sign of a true artist as he will always appreciate another talent."

Talking about joining the show, he told India-Forums that it's a privilege to be part of it, and this time, the concept is a bit different, but humour is the essence which will keep all in splits. He feels that one needs to have a flair for comedy which comes naturally.

Chandan Prabhakar Not A Part Of TKSS

On the other hand, Chandan Prabhakar, who played the role of Chandu and was seen in the new promo of TKSS, will not be a part of the new season.

The actor confirmed the same to Pinkvilla and revealed the reason. He said, "Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break."

TKSS New Promo

Meanwhile, the makers released a new promo recently, in which, Sumona Chakravarti and Kapil Sharma talk about their marriage that happened during lockdown.

In the promo, Sumona tells Kapil that they got married two years ago, but the latter says that everything that occurred during the lockdown is invalid. The rest of the cast tries to rejig his memory, but to no avail.

In the video, Sumona says, "Humari shaadi hui thi, 2 saal pehle," to which, Kapil responds, "Lockdown mein jo bhi hua, cancel!" Later, Sumona says that he had even put sindoor on her forehead, to which Kapil answers, "Woh mujhe yaad nahin."

The Kapil Sharma Show will begin from September 10. Apart from Chandan, Krushna Abhishek will not be seen in the show. Also, new actors have joined the cast.