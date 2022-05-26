TMKOC: Dilip Joshi Reacts To Rumours Of Him Quitting; Here's What He Said When Asked If He's Missing Daya

Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the favourite characters of fans. However, a few months ago, there were rumours of him quitting the show. Recently, the actor reacted to the same and spoke about his co-star Disha Vakani, who recently welcomed baby boy.

Dilip rubbished the rumours of his exit and clarified that he is happy with his role and has no plans to quit the show.

The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Social media is not my favourite place at all. People like to spread rumours. No one bothers to clarify things. I have no plans to quit the show and I am happy with my role in it."

Taking about his co-star Disha, the actor extended his warm wishes as she welcomed baby boy recently. The actor said that he is happy for her and her family. He added that she is his co-star and viewers have always enjoyed watching them on the show.

When asked if he misses Daya, he said, "It has been five years since Disha has been on a break from the show. Now, whether she will come back or not, only the production house knows and I would not like to get into it. Also, I am happy that the viewers continue to shower the same love and attention that they used to when Daya was shooting."

Dilip said that the show has been running for the past 10 years and added that if it was not entertaining viewers or if the gags were not working, the makers would not have continued.

The actor said that he is enjoying shooting for the show, and as a viewer, he feels that TMKOC continues to be entertaining. Dilip concluded by saying that it is not easy to come up with humour in every episode throughout the year and he feels that it is a big challenge for writers and actors to keep it going as it is one of the longest running shows on television.