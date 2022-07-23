TMKOC Fame Munmun Dutta’s Thailand Vacation Pictures Are Unmissable

Actress Munmun Dutta, who is currently seen playing the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has taken a short break from the shoot. The diva has gone to Thailand for vacation, where she is exploring some amazing places.

Ever since she went to Thailand, Munmun Dutta has been treating her fans with some of her beautiful pictures from the beautiful country. Interestingly, she is exploring the culture of the nation and visiting almost all the famous places to make her trip even more memorable.

Munmun Dutta has also visited the tallest mountain in Thailand. She shared a bunch of pictures from a famous place on Instagram and captioned the post as, "Sitting at a height of approximately 2565 mts above sea level , Doi Inthanon is considered the tallest mountain in Thailand and is a part of the Himalaya. Has to be one of the most beautiful national parks that I visited in a long time Lush green vegetation, waterfalls, pagodas (chedis in Thai) trails and wildlife , it is definitely something one should not miss."

Looks like Dutta is not leaving any stone unturned to make her Thailand trip memorable. After all, her fashion game is also on point, as she has been wearing some amazing outfits.

Talking about Munmun Dutta, she is playing the iconic role opposite Tanuj Mahashabde in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A few months ago, the actress has been in the news for several reasons, however, she remained strong and reacted to some disgusting rumours on her social media handle.