TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali AKA Sonu’s New Haircut Disliked By Many Netizens; See Comments

Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been taking the internet by storm. After quitting TMKOC, Nidhi turned into a vlogger who loves to visit unknown places in India and abroad. She often shares her hot pictures in bikini with dreadlocks.

And now, Nidhi Bhanushali has surprised her fans with a new haircut. Let us tell you, she is currently holidaying in Bali, and during her trip, she cut her hair short. The actress shared a couple of pictures of her new haircut on her Instagram handle without any caption.

In the pictures, she can be seen posing for a sun-kissed look in a strappy black top and hot blue denim shorts. She is giving a beautiful smile for the perfect selfie in which she can be seen flaunting her new hairstyle. Well, her fans loved her new look, but some netizens started trolling her for the same.

One user wrote, "Time to unfollow you." Another user commented, "Sexy'girl became a fuddu girl." One of the haters also wrote, "A kye rhai ho yaar tum phale kitna cute and sweet thi tum avi ho kiya gay hai tumko na aapna bilkul v care nhi kerti tum."

Coming back to her work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nidhi played Sonu for quite a long time in the show. After her exit, Palak Sindhwani replaced her. She received a positive response for her performance in the show. However, her appearance on social media posts is quite interesting!