TMKOC Makers Issue Statement Regarding Settlement Of Neha Mehta’s Dues, Say They Reached Out Multiple Times

Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah quit the show two years ago after being a part of the popular sitcom for 12 years. The actress recently courted headlines after she said that she is yet to receive her pending dues for the last few months of her work on the show.

However, the makers of the long-running show have now released a statement saying that they have reached out to her on a number of occasions for her final settlement. The showrunners are saying that the actress stopped responding to all forms of communication for the past two years and has been reluctant to sign the exit documents.



The official statement released by the production house read, "We consider our artist as our family. We have contacted Neha Mehta a multiple times to complete the formalities with us. Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents without which we cannot do a full and final settlement as per company policy. She also stopped responding to all our communication since the past two years and she left the show without meeting us. We wish that she would have replied to our emails instead of making false accusations about the makers, who have given her 12 years of fame and career. We reserve our rights for appropriate action."

It must be noted that Neha recently told ETimes TV that her last six months' money is pending and after I quit the show in 2020, she called them a few times regarding her pending dues. The actress, who said that she doesn’t like complaining, hoped that there would be a solution soon and she would get her hard-earned money.

For the unversed, Neha was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar on the show. Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Taarak Mehta also bid adieu to the sitcom a few weeks ago.