TMKOC: Neha Mehta AKA Anjali Bhabhi Is Yet To Receive Her Dues; Says ‘The Last Six Months' Money Is Pending’

Ever since Disha Vakani bid adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show has been in the news for several reasons. A few months ago, Neha Mehta who played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta AKA Anjali Bhabhi for 12 years, quit the show and eventually got replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. A few weeks ago, Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Taarak Mehta also bid adieu to the show.

Coming back to Neha Mehta, despite leaving the show many months ago, the actress is yet to receive her dues from the makers. In an interview with ETimes TV, Neha said, "I live a very dignified life and don't believe in complaining about anything. I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months' money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining. Hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money."

Let us tell you, she recently wrapped up the shoot of a Gujarati film and also bagged another show on TV. Neha further added that she is waiting for good offers. She is focusing on new concepts and working on her own production house. She is also hoping to start work on a web show soon.

Talking about her career, Neha Mehta has acted in several TV shows such as Dollar Bahu, Bhabhi, Raat Hone Ko Hai and so on. She has also acted in several films such as EMI, Janmo Janam, Better Half and Hulkie Fulkee.