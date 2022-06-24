TMKOC: Neha Mehta AKA Anjali Bhabhi Is Yet To Receive Her Dues; Says ‘The Last Six Months' Money Is Pending’

Ever
since
Disha
Vakani
bid
adieu
to
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
the
show
has
been
in
the
news
for
several
reasons.
A
few
months
ago,
Neha
Mehta
who
played
the
role
of
Anjali
Taarak
Mehta
AKA
Anjali
Bhabhi
for
12
years,
quit
the
show
and
eventually
got
replaced
by
Sunayana
Fozdar.
A
few
weeks
ago,
Shailesh
Lodha,
who
played
the
role
of
Taarak
Mehta
also
bid
adieu
to
the
show.
Coming
back
to
Neha
Mehta,
despite
leaving
the
show
many
months
ago,
the
actress
is
yet
to
receive
her
dues
from
the
makers.
In
an
interview
with
ETimes
TV,
Neha
said,
"I
live
a
very
dignified
life
and
don't
believe
in
complaining
about
anything.
I
acted
in
Taarak
Mehta
as
Anjali
for
12
years
before
quitting
in
2020.
The
last
six
months'
money
is
pending.
After
I
quit
the
show,
I
called
them
a
few
times
regarding
my
pending
dues.
I
don't
like
complaining.
Hopefully,
there
will
be
a
solution
soon
and
I
will
get
my
hard-earned
money."
Let
us
tell
you,
she
recently
wrapped
up
the
shoot
of
a
Gujarati
film
and
also
bagged
another
show
on
TV.
Neha
further
added
that
she
is
waiting
for
good
offers.
She
is
focusing
on
new
concepts
and
working
on
her
own
production
house.
She
is
also
hoping
to
start
work
on
a
web
show
soon.
Talking
about
her
career,
Neha
Mehta
has
acted
in
several
TV
shows
such
as
Dollar
Bahu,
Bhabhi,
Raat
Hone
Ko
Hai
and
so
on.
She
has
also
acted
in
several
films
such
as
EMI,
Janmo
Janam,
Better
Half
and
Hulkie
Fulkee.