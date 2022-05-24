TMKOC’s Dayaben AKA Disha Vakani Blessed With Baby Boy, Confirms Brother Mayur Vakani

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben AKA Disha Vakani has welcomed her second child. Yes, the actress was blessed with a baby boy a few days ago. Notably, her businessman-husband Mayur Padia and her actor-brother Mayur Vakani confirmed the news with Times of India.

Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Sunderlal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah told the portal, "I am happy that I have become an uncle again. In 2017, Disha had her baby girl and now she has become a mother again, and I have become mama again. I am very happy."

On the other hand, Disha Vakani's husband Mayur Padia said, "Disha is busy with our newborn son and she will speak to you soon." Well, Disha has been away from the showbiz for more than 5 years now. She is quite popular for her role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her again in the show.

When asked her brother Mayur about her comeback, he said, "Disha will surely return to the show. It has been a long time and Taarak.. is the only show she has acted in for so many years. So, there is no reason why she should not return to the show. We are all waiting for when she will get back to working on the sets."

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Kumarr Modi also hinted about Disha Vakani's comeback to the show. In an interview with a leading portal, he said that he has planned to introduce her track soon in the show.

After his statement, fans are very curious to know when Dayaben is coming back to Gokuldham Society. Talking about her show, TMKOC also stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandvadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar and others in key roles.

Filmibeat congratulates Disha Vakani on the birth of her second child!