TMKOC’s Disha Vakani Suffered From Throat Cancer Due To Dayaben’s Character? Mayur Vakani Reveals The Truth

Disha Vakani is one of the most talked about actresses in the telly world. She has successfully carved a niche for herself with her performance as Dayaben in the popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. From her acting skills to her dialogues, everything about Dayaben became a trend among the fans. In fact, Disha's exit from the show left millions of hearts broken. And while fans have been eagerly waiting for Disha to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, there have been reports that Disha suffered from throat cancer due to her peculiar voice in the show. The reports have come as a shock to the audience.

However, Disha's brother Mayur Vakani, who also plays the role of her brother in the show, has dismissed the reports and called them baseless. Talking to ETimes TV, Mayur said, "These kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it. She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Every day we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these". This isn't all. Disha's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi, also refuted the rumours.

Jennifer stated, "I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don't think this is true. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter's kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours".

For the uninitiated, Disha took a break from the show in 2017 owing to her pregnancy. As of now, there are reports that Disha Vakani is likely to make a comeback on the show. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made.