TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Talks About Social Media Trolls; Reveals If She'll Do Bigg Boss Or Khatron Ke Khiladi

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the beautiful and talented actresses in the television industry. The actress, who plays the role of Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently spoke to ETimes TV about social media and trolls. She also revealed if she will be seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Talking about social media, she called it de-stress too, as she likes to click pictures and she calls it fun. She added that laughs at her own reels. However, she said that there are both pros and cons of being on social media, as nowadays, there are a lot of casting calls based on social media followers. As an actor, she feels that is not something she is proud of and doesn't support it. But, she said that it is important to be active on social media, move ahead with times as we don't live in the black and white era.

Regarding social media trolls, she feels that since they are celebrities, they have to accept both appreciation and 'gaalis (criticism)' in public without getting into a mess.

She said, "When I joined the show (Taarak), there was so much trolling. Jitni curiosity thi, log utna gussa bhi ho rahe the. There was a lot of hatred. The way I dealt with it was by ignoring. People who were angry with me, my only reply to them was my 'folded hands'. That's how I won over a lot of people."

When asked if she would do reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, she concluded by saying, "Never say never. Though there are many things out of my comfort zone, I would love to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi. About Bigg Boss, I don't know if a personality like me can survive, but I won't say never. I am open to all opportunities that the universe sends. You may just see me in one of those shows, you never know."