Trouble Mounts For Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Hubby Ritesh Singh As His First Wife Snigdha Seeks Compensation

Bigg Boss 15 fame Ritesh Singh is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. It must be noted Rakhi Sawant recently accused her ex-hubby of hacking her social media accounts and had filed a police complaint. She even accused him of abuse and beating her up when they were together

Meanwhile, the case against Ritesh which was filed by his first wife Snigdha Priya is also back in the news. According to media reports, Singdha’s family has decided to move ahead with the case in a Patna court.

A source close to the family told ETimes TV, “The hearing of the case of domestic violence and outraging a woman's modesty has been filed against him. Ritesh has to be taught a lesson and we will be doing it the legal way. We will be asking for compensation from him about the money spent on the marriage and the dowry amount that was given to him.”



For the uninitiated, Snigdha was previously quoted by the daily as saying, “Ritesh's behavior in the Bigg Boss house with Rakhi Sawant has embarrassed me and his statement and interviews where he has tried to link me with my nephew is intolerable I am going to take action against him very soon. I will not let spoil my son's childhood and want to keep him away from the trash that his father is talking about I just want to keep him away from the man.”

Rakhi Sawant And Adil Khan Durrani Slam Her Ex Ritesh, Khan Says He Was Abusive And Violent Towards Rakhi

Rakhi Sawant's Ex Ritesh Denies All Allegations Against Him; Says He Will File Defamation Case Against Her.

In the meantime, Ritesh has refuted the allegations against him by Rakhi Sawant. It must be noted that Rakhi had also said that Ritesh gave her fake jewellery. On being quizzed about this, Ritesh said that Rakhi was just using him for money. He added that he has all the receipts from the jewellery store and then when she demanded a 90 lakh car from him, he refused and she decided to leave me.