TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Bags 1st Place; Imlie Witnesses A BIG Jump
The online TRP ratings for Week 26 are out. Anupamaa had made it to the top and Naagin 6 has witnessed a drop. Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan is still struggling to get back to the top 10 slot and Imlie has witnessed a big jump. Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have retained their places. Take a look at top 10 shows that is rocking on the Online TRP Chart.
Anupamaa & Naagin
While Star Plus' Anupamaa has managed to top the list with 41.0 rating points, Colors TV's Naagin 6 has dropped to the second spot with 39.0 rating points.
TMKOC & WTHA
SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the third place with 37.0 rating points while Star Bharat's Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has retained its fourth place with 35.0 rating points.
YRKKH, Imlie & Bhagya Lakshmi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its fifth place and Imlie has jumped to the sixth spot. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 32.0 and 30.0 rating points, respectively. Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has managed to occupy the seventh place with 28.0 rating points.
BALH 2, Kundali Bhagya & GHKPM
Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has dropped to the eight place and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has slipped to the ninth spot. Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to occupy the tenth place. The shows have managed to get 26.0, 25.0 and 22.0 rating points, respectively.
(Source: YouTube)