TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Regains Top Slot; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Enters Top 10

Anupamaa

Anupamaa is back at the first place with 46.0 points. Looks like fans are super excited about MaAn's wedding in Anupamaa. Also, one of their favourite character Mukku AKA Malvika (Anuj's sister) has re-entered the show.

YRKKH & Naagin 6

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the second place, Naagin 6 has dropped to the third place (it was at the first place last week). The shows have managed to get 45.0 and 44.0 TRP points, respectively.

Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan

Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan has retained its fourth place. The Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh-starrer show has managed to get 42.0 rating points.

Kundali Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV shows Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi have retained their fifth and sixth places with 38.0 and 35.0 TRP points, respectively.

TMKOC & YHC

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its eighth spot, Yeh Hai Chahatein has occupied the ninth place. The shows have managed to get 30.0 and 28.0 TRP points, respectively.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

Imlie has been replaced by Woh Toh Hai Albelaa at the 10th place. The Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Kapadia and Kinshuk Vaidya's show has managed to get 26.0 points.