      TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Replaces Naagin 6 At 1st Place; Fanaa Witnesses A Jump

      The online TRP ratings for the Week 10 are out. Anupamaa has regained its top spot. While Naagin 6 and Kundali Bhagya have witnessed a drop, Fanaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have witnessed a drop. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their places on the online TRP chart. Take a look at top 10 shows online!

      Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, Naagin 6 & YRKKH

      Anupamaa, Naagin 6 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been doing well both on BARC and on Online TRP charts. While Anupamaa has topped the chart, Naagin 6 and YRKKH have dropped to the second and third places. The shows have managed to get 45.0, 44.0 and 43.0 points, respectively.

      Fanaa & BALH

      Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, which are not on BARC chart, are doing well online. While Fanaa has managed to occupy the fourth place with 38.0 points, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has dropped to the fifth place with 34.0 points.

      Bhagya Lakshmi & Kundali Bhagya

      Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has managed to occupy the sixth place while Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the seventh spot. The shows have garnered 33.0 and 32.0 points, respectively.

      TMKOC, Kumkum Bhayga & GHKPM

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kumkum Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein have maintained their eighth, ninth and tenth spots with 30.0, 27.0 and 22.0 points, respectively.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 19:09 [IST]
      X