TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Replaces Naagin 6 At 1st Place; Fanaa Witnesses A Jump

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
the
Week
10
are
out.
Anupamaa
has
regained
its
top
spot.
While
Naagin
6
and
Kundali
Bhagya
have
witnessed
a
drop,
Fanaa
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
have
witnessed
a
drop.
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
Kundali
Bhagya
and
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
have
retained
their
places
on
the
online
TRP
chart.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
online!
Top
3
Shows:
Anupamaa,
Naagin
6
&
YRKKH
Anupamaa,
Naagin
6
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
have
been
doing
well
both
on
BARC
and
on
Online
TRP
charts.
While
Anupamaa
has
topped
the
chart,
Naagin
6
and
YRKKH
have
dropped
to
the
second
and
third
places.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
45.0,
44.0
and
43.0
points,
respectively.
Fanaa
&
BALH
Fanaa
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
and
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
2,
which
are
not
on
BARC
chart,
are
doing
well
online.
While
Fanaa
has
managed
to
occupy
the
fourth
place
with
38.0
points,
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
2
has
dropped
to
the
fifth
place
with
34.0
points.
Bhagya
Lakshmi
&
Kundali
Bhagya
Zee
TV's
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
managed
to
occupy
the
sixth
place
while
Kundali
Bhagya
has
dropped
to
the
seventh
spot.
The
shows
have
garnered
33.0
and
32.0
points,
respectively.