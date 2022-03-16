TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Replaces Naagin 6 At 1st Place; Fanaa Witnesses A Jump

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, Naagin 6 & YRKKH

Anupamaa, Naagin 6 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been doing well both on BARC and on Online TRP charts. While Anupamaa has topped the chart, Naagin 6 and YRKKH have dropped to the second and third places. The shows have managed to get 45.0, 44.0 and 43.0 points, respectively.

Fanaa & BALH

Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, which are not on BARC chart, are doing well online. While Fanaa has managed to occupy the fourth place with 38.0 points, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has dropped to the fifth place with 34.0 points.

Bhagya Lakshmi & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has managed to occupy the sixth place while Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the seventh spot. The shows have garnered 33.0 and 32.0 points, respectively.

TMKOC, Kumkum Bhayga & GHKPM

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kumkum Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein have maintained their eighth, ninth and tenth spots with 30.0, 27.0 and 22.0 points, respectively.