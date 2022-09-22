TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Tops The Chart; Kumkum Bhagya & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Re-Enter

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
Week
36
are
out.
Rupali
Ganguly's
Anupamaa
is
back
on
top
slot.
Nakuul
Mehta-Disha
Parmar's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
and
Harsh
Rajput's
Pishachini
have
been
replaced
by
Krishna
Kaul-Mugdha
Chaphekar's
Kumkum
Bhagya
and
Neil
Bhatt
and
Ayesha
Singh's
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin.
While
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
Fahmaan
Khan's
Imlie
has
witnessed
a
drop,
Shaheer
Sheikh
and
Hiba
Nawab's
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
has
witnessed
a
jump.
Top
3
Shows:
Anupamaa,
YRKKH
&
Naagin
6
Rajan
Shahi's
show
Anupamaa
has
topped
the
chart
followed
by
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
at
the
second
place
with
45.0
and
44.0
rating
points.
Colors'
Naagin
6
that
stars
Tejasswi
Prakash,
Simba
Nagpal
and
Pratik
Sehajpal
has
occupied
the
third
spot
with
42.0
rating
points.
Imlie
&
WTHA
Star
Plus'
Imlie
has
dropped
to
the
fourth
place
while
Star
Bharat's
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
has
managed
to
occupy
the
fifth
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
39.0
and
37.0
rating
points,
respectively.
TMKOC
&
Kundali
Bhagya
SAB
TV's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
has
occupied
the
sixth
place
and
Zee
TV's
Kundali
Bhagya
that
stars
Shraddha
Arya
and
Shakti
Arora
in
the
lead
roles,
has
bagged
the
seventh
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
34.0
and
31.0
rating
points,
respectively.
While
Zee
TV's
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
retained
its
eighth
place,
Kumkum
Bhagya
is
at
the
ninth
place
followed
by
Star
Plus'
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
at
the
tenth
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
30.0,
27.0
and
25.0
rating
points,
respectively.