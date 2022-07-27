TRP Toppers (Online): Imlie Grabs 2nd Place; Naagin 6 Witnesses A Drop

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, Imlie & TMKOC

Star Plus' Anupamaa has retained its first place with 42.0 rating points. Star Plus' another show Imlie has bagged the second place with 41.0 rating points while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the third place with 38.0 rating points.

Naagin 6 & WTHA

While Colors TV's Naagin 6 has dropped to the fourth place, Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has managed to occupy the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 37.0 and 35.0 rating points, respectively.

Bhagya Lakshmi & YRKKH

Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi and Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have swapped their places. While the former has occupied the sixth place, YRKKH has dropped to the seventh place with 33.0 and 31.0 rating points, respectively.

Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & BALH 2

Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya and Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have occupied the eighth, ninth and tenth places with 30.0, 28.0 and 25.0 rating points respectively.