TRP Toppers (Online): Imlie Retains Top Slot; Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Re-Enters The Chart

Top 3 Shows: Imlie, Anupamaa & YRKKH

Star Plus' Imlie and Anupamaa have retained their first two spots with 46.0 and 44.0 rating points. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the third place with 41.0 rating points.

Naagin 6 & Kundali Bhagya

Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 has dropped to the third place followed by Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora's Kundali Bhagya 40.0 and 38.0 rating points.

TMKOC & WTHA

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to retain its sixth place with 38.0 and rating points, Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has also retained its seventh place with 35.0 rating points.

Bhagya Lakshmi, Pischachini & BALH 2

While Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare's Bhagya Lakshmi has retained its eighth place with 32.0 rating points, Nyrraa Banerji, Jiya Shankar and Harsh Rajput's Pishachini, and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to occupy ninth and tenth places with 30.0 and 27.0 rating points, respectively.