TRP Toppers (Online): Imlie Retains Top Slot; Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Re-Enters The Chart

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
Week
35
are
out.
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer's
Imlie
and
Rupali
Ganguly's
Anupamaa
have
retained
their
first
two
places.
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hain
and
Harsh
Rajput
Pishachini
have
witnessed
a
jump.
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
has
returned
to
the
Online
TRP
chart.
Top
3
Shows:
Imlie,
Anupamaa
&
YRKKH
Star
Plus'
Imlie
and
Anupamaa
have
retained
their
first
two
spots
with
46.0
and
44.0
rating
points.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
occupied
the
third
place
with
41.0
rating
points.
Naagin
6
&
Kundali
Bhagya
Tejasswi
Prakash's
Naagin
6
has
dropped
to
the
third
place
followed
by
Shraddha
Arya
and
Shakti
Arora's
Kundali
Bhagya
40.0
and
38.0
rating
points.
TMKOC
&
WTHA
SAB
TV's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
has
managed
to
retain
its
sixth
place
with
38.0
and
rating
points,
Shaheer
Sheikh
and
Hiba
Nawab's
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
has
also
retained
its
seventh
place
with
35.0
rating
points.
While
Rohit
Suchanti
and
Aishwarya
Khare's
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
retained
its
eighth
place
with
32.0
rating
points,
Nyrraa
Banerji,
Jiya
Shankar
and
Harsh
Rajput's
Pishachini,
and
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
has
managed
to
occupy
ninth
and
tenth
places
with
30.0
and
27.0
rating
points,
respectively.