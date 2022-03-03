    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Beats Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Fanaa Witnesses A Jump

      By
      |

      The online TRP ratings for the Week 8 are here. Colors' show Naagin 6 has witnessed major jump replacing Anupamaa at the first spot. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is out of top 5 and it is replaced by Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan has witnessed a jump in its ratings and The Kapil Sharma Show is out of Top 10 slot on Online TRP chart. Take a look at the top 10 shows that have topped the online TRP chart and their ratings in points!

      Naagin 6

      Naagin 6

      Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6, which was at the third place previous week, has grabbed the first place with 44.0 points.

      Anupamaa & YRKKH

      Anupamaa & YRKKH

      Star Plus' shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped to the second and the third spots with 43.0 and 43.0 points, respectively.

      BALH & Kundali Bhagya

      BALH & Kundali Bhagya

      At fourth place is Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 followed by Kundali Bhagya at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 37.0 and 31.0 points, respectively.

      TMKOC & Bhagya Lakshmi

      TMKOC & Bhagya Lakshmi

      While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the sixth spot, Bhagya Lakshmi has dropped to the seventh place with 28.0 and 27.0 points, respectively.

      Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's Rula Deti Hai Song Out; Fans Call It Awesome & Want Part 2 Of The SongKaran Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's Rula Deti Hai Song Out; Fans Call It Awesome & Want Part 2 Of The Song

      Sidharth Shukla's Fans Get Emotional As His Twitter & Instagram Accounts Get MemorialisedSidharth Shukla's Fans Get Emotional As His Twitter & Instagram Accounts Get Memorialised

      Fanaa, Kumkum Bhagya & GHKPM

      Fanaa, Kumkum Bhagya & GHKPM

      While Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjwana has jumped to the eighth place with 24.0 points, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the ninth place with 21.0 points followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the tenth place with 19.0 points.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 18:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 3, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X