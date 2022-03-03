TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Beats Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Fanaa Witnesses A Jump

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
the
Week
8
are
here.
Colors' show
Naagin
6
has
witnessed
major
jump
replacing
Anupamaa
at
the
first
spot.
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
is
out
of
top
5
and
it
is
replaced
by
Zee
TV's
Kundali
Bhagya.
Fanaa
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
has
witnessed
a
jump
in
its
ratings
and
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
is
out
of
Top
10
slot
on
Online
TRP
chart.
Take
a
look
at
the
top
10
shows
that
have
topped
the
online
TRP
chart
and
their
ratings
in
points!
Naagin
6
Tejasswi
Prakash
and
Simba
Nagpal's
Naagin
6,
which
was
at
the
third
place
previous
week,
has
grabbed
the
first
place
with
44.0
points.
Anupamaa
&
YRKKH
Star
Plus'
shows
Anupamaa
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
have
dropped
to
the
second
and
the
third
spots
with
43.0
and
43.0
points,
respectively.
BALH
&
Kundali
Bhagya
At
fourth
place
is
Disha
Parmar
and
Nakuul
Mehta's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
followed
by
Kundali
Bhagya
at
the
fifth
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
37.0
and
31.0
points,
respectively.
TMKOC
&
Bhagya
Lakshmi
While
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
has
dropped
to
the
sixth
spot,
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
dropped
to
the
seventh
place
with
28.0
and
27.0
points,
respectively.
While
Fanaa
Ishq
Mein
Marjwana
has
jumped
to
the
eighth
place
with
24.0
points,
Kumkum
Bhagya
has
dropped
to
the
ninth
place
with
21.0
points
followed
by
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
at
the
tenth
place
with
19.0
points.