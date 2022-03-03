TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Beats Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Fanaa Witnesses A Jump

Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6, which was at the third place previous week, has grabbed the first place with 44.0 points.

Anupamaa & YRKKH

Star Plus' shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dropped to the second and the third spots with 43.0 and 43.0 points, respectively.

BALH & Kundali Bhagya

At fourth place is Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 followed by Kundali Bhagya at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 37.0 and 31.0 points, respectively.

TMKOC & Bhagya Lakshmi

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the sixth spot, Bhagya Lakshmi has dropped to the seventh place with 28.0 and 27.0 points, respectively.

Fanaa, Kumkum Bhagya & GHKPM

While Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjwana has jumped to the eighth place with 24.0 points, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the ninth place with 21.0 points followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the tenth place with 19.0 points.