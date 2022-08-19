TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Drops To 2nd Place; Imlie Witnesses A Jump

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
Week
32
are
out.
Star
Plus' Anupamaa
is
back
at
the
top
spot,
Colors'
Naagin
6,
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
SAB
TV's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
have
witnessed
a
drop.
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
has
retained
its
tenth
place.
Take
a
look
at
the
top
10
shows
that
are
rocking
the
Online
TRP
Chart.
Top
3
Shows-
Anupamaa,
Naagin
6
&
Imlie
Star
Plus'
Anupamaa
has
topped
the
chart
with
44.0
rating
points
while
Colors'
Naagin
6
and
Star
Plus'
Imlie
have
dropped
to
the
second
and
the
third
places
with
43.0
and
41.0
rating
points,
respectively.
TMKOC
&
Kundali
Bhagya
While
SAB
TV's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
has
dropped
to
the
fourth
place
with
40.0
rating
points,
Zee
TV's
Kundali
Bhagya
has
managed
to
occupy
the
fifth
place
with
38.0
rating
points.
WTHA
&
Kumkum
Bhagya
While
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
has
dropped
to
the
sixth
place,
Zee
TV's
Kumkum
Bhagya
has
occupied
the
seventh
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
36.0
and
34.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Zee
TV's
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
occupied
the
eighth
place,
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
is
at
the
ninth
place
followed
by
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
at
the
tenth
place
with
31.0,
29.0
and
25.0
rating
points,
respectively.