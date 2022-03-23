    For Quick Alerts
      TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Regains Its Top Spot; Yeh Hai Chahatein Enters Top 10

      The online TRP ratings for the Week 11 are out. While Naagin 6 has regained its top spot, Anupamaa has witnessed a drop. Bhagya Lakshmi has entered top 5 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has witnessed a drop. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is out of TRP race and has been replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein at the 10th place. Take a look at top 10 shows that are ruling Online TRP chart.

      Top 3 Shows

      Top 3 Shows

      While Naagin 6 and Anupamaa have swapped their places, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its third place. The shows have managed to earn 46.0, 45.0 and 44.0 rating points, respectively.

      Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan

      Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan

      Colors' thriller show Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan has retained its fourth spot. The Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija- starrer has managed to get 44.0 ratings.

      Bhagya Lakshmi & BALH 2

      Bhagya Lakshmi & BALH 2

      Bhagya Lakshmi and Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 have swapped their places. While Bhagya Lakshmi has managed to grab the fifth place with 35.0 points, BALH 2 has dropped to the sixth place with 34.0 rating points.

      Kundali Bhagya

      Kundali Bhagya

      Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has managed to retain its seventh place. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's show has managed to get 33.0 points.

      TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & YHC

      TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & YHC

      While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Kumkum Bhagya has retained their eighth and ninth places, Yeh Hai Chahatein has managed to grab the tenth place. The shows have managed to get 30.0. 27.0 and 25.0 rating points, respectively.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 17:54 [IST]
