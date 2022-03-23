TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Regains Its Top Spot; Yeh Hai Chahatein Enters Top 10

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
the
Week
11
are
out.
While
Naagin
6
has
regained
its
top
spot,
Anupamaa
has
witnessed
a
drop.
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
entered
top
5
and
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
has
witnessed
a
drop.
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
is
out
of
TRP
race
and
has
been
replaced
by
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
at
the
10th
place.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
that
are
ruling
Online
TRP
chart.
Top
3
Shows
While
Naagin
6
and
Anupamaa
have
swapped
their
places,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
retained
its
third
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
earn
46.0,
45.0
and
44.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Fanaa-
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
Colors'
thriller
show
Fanaa-
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
has
retained
its
fourth
spot.
The
Reem
Shaikh,
Zain
Imam
and
Akshit
Sukhija-
starrer
has
managed
to
get
44.0
ratings.
Bhagya
Lakshmi
&
BALH
2
Bhagya
Lakshmi
and
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hai
2
have
swapped
their
places.
While
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
managed
to
grab
the
fifth
place
with
35.0
points,
BALH
2
has
dropped
to
the
sixth
place
with
34.0
rating
points.
Kundali
Bhagya
Zee
TV's
Kundali
Bhagya
has
managed
to
retain
its
seventh
place.
Shraddha
Arya
and
Dheeraj
Dhoopar's
show
has
managed
to
get
33.0
points.
While
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
and
Kumkum
Bhagya
has
retained
their
eighth
and
ninth
places,
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
has
managed
to
grab
the
tenth
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
30.0.
27.0
and
25.0
rating
points,
respectively.