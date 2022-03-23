TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Regains Its Top Spot; Yeh Hai Chahatein Enters Top 10

Top 3 Shows

While Naagin 6 and Anupamaa have swapped their places, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its third place. The shows have managed to earn 46.0, 45.0 and 44.0 rating points, respectively.

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan

Colors' thriller show Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan has retained its fourth spot. The Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija- starrer has managed to get 44.0 ratings.

Bhagya Lakshmi & BALH 2

Bhagya Lakshmi and Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 have swapped their places. While Bhagya Lakshmi has managed to grab the fifth place with 35.0 points, BALH 2 has dropped to the sixth place with 34.0 rating points.

Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has managed to retain its seventh place. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's show has managed to get 33.0 points.

Naagin 6: Sanjay Gagnani Makes Special Appearance; Is Rashami Desai Entering Tejasswi-Simba's Show?

Naagin 6, Bigg Boss 15, Jodha Akbar, Most-Expensive TV Shows Made With Whopping Budget (Photos)

TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & YHC

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Kumkum Bhagya has retained their eighth and ninth places, Yeh Hai Chahatein has managed to grab the tenth place. The shows have managed to get 30.0. 27.0 and 25.0 rating points, respectively.