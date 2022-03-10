TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Retains Its Top Spot & Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop; Fanaa Enters Top 5

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
the
Week
9
are
out.
This
week,
there
has
been
a
lot
of
reshuffling
on
the
Online
TRP
chart.
Colors' show
Naagin
6
has
retained
its
first
spot.
While
Anupamaa
and
Kundali
Bhagya
have
witnessed
a
drop,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Fanaa
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
have
witnessed
a
jump.
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
has
retained
its
10th
place.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
online
shows.
Top
3
shows:
Naagin,
YRKKH
&
Anupamaa
Naagin
6
has
retained
the
top
spot
with
44.5
points
followed
by
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Anupamaa
at
the
second
and
the
third
spot
with
44.0
and
43.0,
respectively.
BALH
&
Fanaa
While
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
has
retained
its
fourth
spot
with
37.0,
Reem
Shaikh
and
Zain
Imam's
Fanaa
Ishq
Mein
Marjwan
has
entered
the
fifth
spot
with
34.0
points.
Kundali
Bhagya
&
Bhagya
Lakshmi
While
Kundali
Bhagya
has
dropped
to
the
sixth
spot
with
32.0
ratings,
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
managed
to
get
30.0
points
and
has
occupied
the
seventh
spot.
While
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
has
managed
to
occupy
the
eighth
spot
with
27.0
points,
Kumkum
Bhagya
and
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
has
retained
their
ninth
and
tenth
spots
with
21.0
and
20.0.