TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Retains Its Top Spot & Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop; Fanaa Enters Top 5

Top 3 shows: Naagin, YRKKH & Anupamaa

Naagin 6 has retained the top spot with 44.5 points followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa at the second and the third spot with 44.0 and 43.0, respectively.

BALH & Fanaa

While Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has retained its fourth spot with 37.0, Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam's Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjwan has entered the fifth spot with 34.0 points.

Kundali Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi

While Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the sixth spot with 32.0 ratings, Bhagya Lakshmi has managed to get 30.0 points and has occupied the seventh spot.

TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya & GHKPM

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the eighth spot with 27.0 points, Kumkum Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has retained their ninth and tenth spots with 21.0 and 20.0.