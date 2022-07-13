TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Returns To No 1 Spot; Imlie Witnesses Jump & Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Ghum Hai...

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
Week
27
are
out.
Anupamaa
and
Naagin
6
have
swapped
their
places.
Fanaa-
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
is
still
struggling
to
get
back
to
the
top
10
slot.
While
Imlie
has
witnessed
a
jump,
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
have
slipped
down
on
the
Online
TRP
Chart.
Kumkum
Bhagya
has
replaced
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
on
the
chart.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
that
is
ruling
the
Online
TRP
Chart.
Naagin
6
&
Anupamaa
While
Colors'
Naagin
6
has
occupied
the
first
place,
Star
Plus'
Anupamaa
has
witnessed
a
drop
and
has
occupied
the
second
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
42.0
and
41.0
rating
points,
respectively.
TMKOC
&
Imlie
While
SAB
TV's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
has
retained
its
third
place,
Star
Plus'
Imlie
has
managed
to
occupy
the
fourth
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
39.0
and
37.0
rating
points,
respectively.
YRKKH
&
Kundali
Bhagya
While
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
dropped
to
the
seventh
place
with
33.0
rating
points,
Kundali
Bhagya
has
witnessed
a
jump
and
has
occupied
the
eighth
place
with
30.0
rating
points.