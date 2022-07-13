TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Returns To No 1 Spot; Imlie Witnesses Jump & Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Ghum Hai...

Naagin 6 & Anupamaa

While Colors' Naagin 6 has occupied the first place, Star Plus' Anupamaa has witnessed a drop and has occupied the second place. The shows have managed to get 42.0 and 41.0 rating points, respectively.

TMKOC & Imlie

While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its third place, Star Plus' Imlie has managed to occupy the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 39.0 and 37.0 rating points, respectively.

YRKKH & Kundali Bhagya

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the seventh place with 33.0 rating points, Kundali Bhagya has witnessed a jump and has occupied the eighth place with 30.0 rating points.

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Talk About 'Baarish Aayi Hai'; Actress Feels It'll Be This Season's Best Monsoon Song

Imlie: Resham Prashant AKA Preeta Calls Fahmaan & Sumbul Charming People, But Adds They Fight A Lot!

BALH 2 & Kumkum Bhagya

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has dropped to the ninth place with 27.0 rating points, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the tenth place with 25.0 points.