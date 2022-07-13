    For Quick Alerts
      TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Returns To No 1 Spot; Imlie Witnesses Jump & Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Ghum Hai...

      By
      |

      The online TRP ratings for Week 27 are out. Anupamaa and Naagin 6 have swapped their places. Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan is still struggling to get back to the top 10 slot. While Imlie has witnessed a jump, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have slipped down on the Online TRP Chart. Kumkum Bhagya has replaced Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on the chart. Take a look at top 10 shows that is ruling the Online TRP Chart.

      Naagin 6 & Anupamaa

      While Colors' Naagin 6 has occupied the first place, Star Plus' Anupamaa has witnessed a drop and has occupied the second place. The shows have managed to get 42.0 and 41.0 rating points, respectively.

      TMKOC & Imlie

      While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its third place, Star Plus' Imlie has managed to occupy the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 39.0 and 37.0 rating points, respectively.

      YRKKH & Kundali Bhagya

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the seventh place with 33.0 rating points, Kundali Bhagya has witnessed a jump and has occupied the eighth place with 30.0 rating points.

      BALH 2 & Kumkum Bhagya

      Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has dropped to the ninth place with 27.0 rating points, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the tenth place with 25.0 points.

      (Source: YouTube)

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 19:00 [IST]
