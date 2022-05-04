TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Kumkum Bhagya & Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Re-Enter

Naagin 6 & Anupamaa

Naagin 6 has topped the TRP chart pushing Anupamaa to the second place. While Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show has managed to get 45.5, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey's show has managed to get 45.0 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod AKA Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding drama has managed to keep the audience glued to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has managed to occupy the third place with 43.0 rating points.

Bhagya Lakshmi & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi and Kundali Bhagya have swapped their places. The shows have occupied the fourth and fifth places with 40.0 and 38.0 points, respectively.

Fanaa, BALH 2 & TMKOC

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to retain their places. The shows have managed to occupy the sixth, seventh and eighth places with 36.0, 33.0 and 29.0 rating points, respectively.

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Secret Behind Her & Karan Kundrra's Chemistry; Talks About Her Plan To Explore Films

Karan Kundrra Says Audience Has Made Him Big On TV; Reveals If He Will Take Up Fictional Show

Kumkum Bhagya & Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

Kumkum Bhagya and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have re-entered the chart. The shows have occupied the ninth and tenth places with 26.0 and 25.0 rating points, respectively.