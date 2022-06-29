    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A Big Drop

      By
      |

      The online TRP ratings for Week 25 are out. Naagin 6 has topped the chart while Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has witnessed a big drop. While Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan is out of top 10, Imlie has re-entered the chart. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhagya Lakshmi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have retained their places. Take a look at the top 10 shows that are rocking on Online TRP Chart.

      Naagin 6 & TMKOC

      Naagin 6 & TMKOC

      While Colors TV's Naagin 6 has topped the chart, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its second spot. The shows have managed to garner 43.0 and 42.0 rating points, respectively.

      Anupamaa & WTHA

      Anupamaa & WTHA

      Rajan Shahi's shows Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to occupy the third and fourth places with 40.0 and 39.0 rating points, respectively.

      YRKKH & Kundali Bhagya

      YRKKH & Kundali Bhagya

      Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump (it is at the fifth place) with 37.0 rating points while Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the sixth place with 35.0 rating points.

      GHKPM, Bhagya Lakshmi & BALH 2

      GHKPM, Bhagya Lakshmi & BALH 2

      Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi and Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have retained their seventh, eighth and ninth places with 34.0, 33.0 and 30.0 rating points, respectively.

      Imlie's Fahmaan Khan Says He Is Protective Towards Sumbul Touqeer; Adds It's Fun Working With HerImlie's Fahmaan Khan Says He Is Protective Towards Sumbul Touqeer; Adds It's Fun Working With Her

      Karan Kundrra Lashes Out At Tejasswi's Fandom For Editing Pics & Abusive Messages; Actress Too Slams ThemKaran Kundrra Lashes Out At Tejasswi's Fandom For Editing Pics & Abusive Messages; Actress Too Slams Them

      Imlie

      Imlie

      Star Plus' Imlie has replaced Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjwan at the tenth place. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's show has managed to get 27.0 rating points.

      (Source: YouTube)

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 18:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 29, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X