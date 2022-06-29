TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A Big Drop

Naagin 6 & TMKOC

While Colors TV's Naagin 6 has topped the chart, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its second spot. The shows have managed to garner 43.0 and 42.0 rating points, respectively.

Anupamaa & WTHA

Rajan Shahi's shows Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to occupy the third and fourth places with 40.0 and 39.0 rating points, respectively.

YRKKH & Kundali Bhagya

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump (it is at the fifth place) with 37.0 rating points while Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the sixth place with 35.0 rating points.

GHKPM, Bhagya Lakshmi & BALH 2

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi and Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have retained their seventh, eighth and ninth places with 34.0, 33.0 and 30.0 rating points, respectively.

Imlie

Star Plus' Imlie has replaced Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjwan at the tenth place. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's show has managed to get 27.0 rating points.