TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Witnesses A Big Drop

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
Week
25
are
out.
Naagin
6
has
topped
the
chart
while
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
has
witnessed
a
big
drop.
While
Fanaa-
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
is
out
of
top
10,
Imlie
has
re-entered
the
chart.
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Bhagya
Lakshmi
and
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
have
retained
their
places.
Take
a
look
at
the
top
10
shows
that
are
rocking
on
Online
TRP
Chart.
Naagin
6
&
TMKOC
While
Colors
TV's
Naagin
6
has
topped
the
chart,
SAB
TV's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
has
retained
its
second
spot.
The
shows
have
managed
to
garner
43.0
and
42.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Anupamaa
&
WTHA
Rajan
Shahi's
shows
Anupamaa
and
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
have
managed
to
occupy
the
third
and
fourth
places
with
40.0
and
39.0
rating
points,
respectively.
YRKKH
&
Kundali
Bhagya
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
witnessed
a
jump
(it
is
at
the
fifth
place)
with
37.0
rating
points
while
Zee
TV's
Kundali
Bhagya
has
dropped
to
the
sixth
place
with
35.0
rating
points.
GHKPM,
Bhagya
Lakshmi
&
BALH
2
Star
Plus'
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Zee
TV's
Bhagya
Lakshmi
and
Sony
TV's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
have
retained
their
seventh,
eighth
and
ninth
places
with
34.0,
33.0
and
30.0
rating
points,
respectively.