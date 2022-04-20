TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Has Witnesses A Drop; The Kapil Sharma Show Enters Top 10

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
the
Week
15
are
out.
While
Anupamaa
remains
strong
at
the
first
place,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Naagin
6
have
swapped
their
places.
Fanaa-
Ishq
Mein
Marjwana
has
witnessed
a
drop
and
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albealaa
has
been
replaced
by
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
at
the
10th
place.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
that
are
ruling
Online
TRP
chart.
Anupamaa
Star
Plus
show
Anupamaa
has
been
doing
extremely
well
on
both
online
TRP
chart
and
BARC
chart.
The
current
track
of
Anupamaa
and
Anuj
Kapadia's
wedding
is
keeping
the
audiences
hooked
to
the
show.
The
show
has
managed
to
get
45.0
points.
YRKKH
&
Naagin
6
While
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
managed
to
occupy
the
second
place,
Naagin
6
has
dropped
to
the
third
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
44.0
and
43.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Kundali
Bhagya
&
Fanaa
While
Kundali
Bhagya
has
witnessed
a
jump
and
has
occupied
the
fourth
place
with
41.0
points,
Fanaa
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
has
dropped
to
the
fifth
place
with
40.0
rating
points.
Bhagya
Lakshmi
&
BALH
2
At
the
sixth
place
is
Bhagya
Lakshmi
followed
by
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
at
the
seveth
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
36.0
and
34.0
rating
points,
respectively.