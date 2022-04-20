TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Has Witnesses A Drop; The Kapil Sharma Show Enters Top 10

Anupamaa

Star Plus show Anupamaa has been doing extremely well on both online TRP chart and BARC chart. The current track of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's wedding is keeping the audiences hooked to the show. The show has managed to get 45.0 points.

YRKKH & Naagin 6

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy the second place, Naagin 6 has dropped to the third place. The shows have managed to get 44.0 and 43.0 rating points, respectively.

Kundali Bhagya & Fanaa

While Kundali Bhagya has witnessed a jump and has occupied the fourth place with 41.0 points, Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan has dropped to the fifth place with 40.0 rating points.

Bhagya Lakshmi & BALH 2

At the sixth place is Bhagya Lakshmi followed by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 at the seveth place. The shows have managed to get 36.0 and 34.0 rating points, respectively.

Imlie's Fahmaan Khan AKA Aryan On Fans' Love: It's Simply Amazing And Extremely Overwhelming

TMKOC & YHC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained its eighth and ninth places. The shows have managed to get 31.0 and 28.0 rating points, respectively.

Pandya Store's Kanwar On Dealing With Fans Who Cross Their Limits & End Up Trolling Other Actors

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is new entrant on the Online TRP Chart this week. The Sony TV's show has managed to garner 25.0 points.