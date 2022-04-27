    For Quick Alerts
      TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Witnesses A Jump; Bhagya Lakshmi & Fanaa Swap Places

      The online TRP ratings for the Week 16 are out. Anupamaa remains strong at the first place. While Naagin 6 and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed a jump, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Yeh Hai Chahatein have dropped on the chart. Take a look at top 10 shows that are ruling Online TRP chart.

      Anupamaa

      Anupamaa

      Star Plus show Anupamaa has been continuously topping both online TRP chart and BARC chart. The Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey's show has managed to get 46.0 points.

      Naagin 6 and YRKKH

      Naagin 6 and YRKKH

      Naagin 6 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have swapped places. The shows have managed to occupy the second and third places with 43.0 and 42.0 TRP points, respectively.

      Kundali Bhagya

      Kundali Bhagya

      Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya that stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles has managed to retain its fourth place with 41.0 points.

      Bhagya Lakshmi & Fanaa

      Bhagya Lakshmi & Fanaa

      Bhagya Lakshmi and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have swapped their places. The shows have occupied fifth and sixth places with 39.0 and 38.0 rating points.

      BALH 2 & TMKOC

      BALH 2 & TMKOC

      Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have retained their eighth and ninth places with 33.0 and 31.0 TRP points, respectively.

      TKSS & YHC

      TKSS & YHC

      While The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the ninth place, Yeh Hai Chahatein has dropped to the tenth place. The shows have managed to get 29.0 and 27.0 points, respectively.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 18:12 [IST]
      X