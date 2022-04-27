TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Witnesses A Jump; Bhagya Lakshmi & Fanaa Swap Places

Anupamaa

Star Plus show Anupamaa has been continuously topping both online TRP chart and BARC chart. The Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey's show has managed to get 46.0 points.

Naagin 6 and YRKKH

Naagin 6 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have swapped places. The shows have managed to occupy the second and third places with 43.0 and 42.0 TRP points, respectively.

Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya that stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles has managed to retain its fourth place with 41.0 points.

Bhagya Lakshmi & Fanaa

Bhagya Lakshmi and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan have swapped their places. The shows have occupied fifth and sixth places with 39.0 and 38.0 rating points.

BALH 2 & TMKOC

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have retained their eighth and ninth places with 33.0 and 31.0 TRP points, respectively.

TKSS & YHC

While The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the ninth place, Yeh Hai Chahatein has dropped to the tenth place. The shows have managed to get 29.0 and 27.0 points, respectively.