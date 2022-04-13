TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Swap Places; Fanaa Remains Untouched At 4th Spot
The online TRP ratings for the Week 14 are out. There are no much changes except that Naagin 6 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have swapped their places on the chart. Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan has remained untouched since a long time as it is intact at the fourth place. Anupamaa, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and other shows have retained their places on the chart. Take a look at top 10 shows that are ruling Online TRP chart.
Anupamaa
The wedding drama in Anupamaa and the return of Aneri Vajani AKA Malvika has grabbed all the attention of the audience. The show has retained its first place with 47.0 rating points.
Naagin 6 & YRKKH
Color TV show Naagin 6 has managed to occupy the second place while Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third place. The shows have grabbed 45.0 and 44.0 rating points, respectively.
Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan
Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh-starrer Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan has retained its fourth place. The show has managed to get 41.0 rating points.
Kundali Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi
Zee TV shows Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi have retained their fifth and sixth places with 40.0 and 36.0 TRP points, respectively.
Roadies 18 First Elimination: Sapna-Angad Or Sidharth-Kavya, Here's Who Might Be Getting Eliminated!
Umar Riaz, Nikki, Akasa & Others Support Pratik Sehajpal After Kashika Kapoor Involves Him In Cheap Stunt
BALH & TMKOC
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has occupied the seventh place, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the eighth place. The shows have fetched 34.0 and 32.0 rating points, respectively.
YHC & WTHA
Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein is at the ninth place followed by Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa at the tenth place. The shows have got 27.0 and 25.0, respectively.