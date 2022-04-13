TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Swap Places; Fanaa Remains Untouched At 4th Spot

Anupamaa

The wedding drama in Anupamaa and the return of Aneri Vajani AKA Malvika has grabbed all the attention of the audience. The show has retained its first place with 47.0 rating points.

Naagin 6 & YRKKH

Color TV show Naagin 6 has managed to occupy the second place while Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third place. The shows have grabbed 45.0 and 44.0 rating points, respectively.

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan

Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh-starrer Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan has retained its fourth place. The show has managed to get 41.0 rating points.

Kundali Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV shows Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi have retained their fifth and sixth places with 40.0 and 36.0 TRP points, respectively.

BALH & TMKOC

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has occupied the seventh place, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the eighth place. The shows have fetched 34.0 and 32.0 rating points, respectively.

YHC & WTHA

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein is at the ninth place followed by Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa at the tenth place. The shows have got 27.0 and 25.0, respectively.