TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witness Drop; Kundali Bhagya Jumps To 3rd Spot

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
Week
22
are
out.
While
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
and
Anupamaa
have
retained
their
first
two
spots,
there
is
major
shuffling
in
other
shows
in
their
positions.
While
Kundali
Bhagya
and
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
have
seen
major
jump,
Naagin
6,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Fanaa-
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
have
witnessed
drop.
Take
a
look
at
the
top
10
shows
online.
WTHA
&
Anupamaa
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
and
Anupamaa
have
retained
their
first
two
places.
Rajan
Shahi's
shows
have
managed
to
get
44.0
and
42.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Kundali
Bhagya
&
TMKOC
While
Kundali
Bhagya
has
occupied
the
second
place,
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
has
jumped
to
the
fourth
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
40.0
and
39.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Naagin
6
&
YRKKH
While
Naagin
6
has
dropped
to
the
fifth
place
with
37.0
rating
points,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
dropped
to
the
sixth
place
with
36.0
rating
points.
Bhagya
Lakshmi
&
BALH
2
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
managed
to
occupy
the
seventh
place
while
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
has
retained
its
eighth
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
33.0
and
32.0
rating
points,
respectively.