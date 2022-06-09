    For Quick Alerts
      TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witness Drop; Kundali Bhagya Jumps To 3rd Spot

      The online TRP ratings for Week 22 are out. While Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Anupamaa have retained their first two spots, there is major shuffling in other shows in their positions. While Kundali Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have seen major jump, Naagin 6, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan have witnessed drop. Take a look at the top 10 shows online.

      WTHA & Anupamaa

      WTHA & Anupamaa

      Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Anupamaa have retained their first two places. Rajan Shahi's shows have managed to get 44.0 and 42.0 rating points, respectively.

      Kundali Bhagya & TMKOC

      Kundali Bhagya & TMKOC

      While Kundali Bhagya has occupied the second place, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has jumped to the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 40.0 and 39.0 rating points, respectively.

      Naagin 6 & YRKKH

      Naagin 6 & YRKKH

      While Naagin 6 has dropped to the fifth place with 37.0 rating points, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the sixth place with 36.0 rating points.

      Bhagya Lakshmi & BALH 2

      Bhagya Lakshmi & BALH 2

      Bhagya Lakshmi has managed to occupy the seventh place while Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has retained its eighth place. The shows have managed to get 33.0 and 32.0 rating points, respectively.

      GHKPM & Fanaa

      GHKPM & Fanaa

      Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan have swapped their places. The shows are at the ninth and tenth spots with 29.0 and 27.0 rating points, respectively.

      (Source: YouTube)

      Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 18:12 [IST]
      X