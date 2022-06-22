TRP Toppers (Online): Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tops The Chart; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Out Of Top 5

TMKOC & WTHA

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to occupy the first two places on the Online TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 44.0 and 43.0 rating points, respectively.

Anupamaa & Naagin 6

While Star Plus' Anupamaa has retained its third place, Colors TV's Naagin 6 has jumped to the fourth spot. The shows have garnered 42.0 and 40.0 rating points, respectively.

Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has occupied the fifth spot with 38.0 rating points and Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its sixth spot with 37.0 rating points.

GHKPM & Bhagya Lakshmi

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi have swapped their places. The shows have managed to occupy seventh and eighth places with 34.0 and 33.0 rating points, respectively.

BALH 2 & Fanaa

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Colors' Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan have retained their ninth and tenth places with 30.0 and 28.0 rating points, respectively.