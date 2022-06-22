    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      TRP Toppers (Online): Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tops The Chart; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Out Of Top 5

      By
      |

      The online TRP ratings for Week 24 are out. While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has topped the chart, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has dropped to the second place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is out of top 5 slot. Naagin 6 and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have witnessed a jump while Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan have retained their places. Take a look at top 10 shows that are rocking on Online TRP chart.

      TMKOC & WTHA

      TMKOC & WTHA

      SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to occupy the first two places on the Online TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 44.0 and 43.0 rating points, respectively.

      Anupamaa & Naagin 6

      Anupamaa & Naagin 6

      While Star Plus' Anupamaa has retained its third place, Colors TV's Naagin 6 has jumped to the fourth spot. The shows have garnered 42.0 and 40.0 rating points, respectively.

      Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

      Kundali Bhagya & YRKKH

      Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has occupied the fifth spot with 38.0 rating points and Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its sixth spot with 37.0 rating points.

      GHKPM & Bhagya Lakshmi

      GHKPM & Bhagya Lakshmi

      Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi have swapped their places. The shows have managed to occupy seventh and eighth places with 34.0 and 33.0 rating points, respectively.

      Nia Sharma Says She Hasn't Taken Break From Acting; Adds 'They Ask For My Money & The Call Never Comes Back'Nia Sharma Says She Hasn't Taken Break From Acting; Adds 'They Ask For My Money & The Call Never Comes Back'

      Shehnaaz Gill Hardly Focuses On Her Personal Life; Parents Get Emotional & Worried Seeing Her As Bride: ReportShehnaaz Gill Hardly Focuses On Her Personal Life; Parents Get Emotional & Worried Seeing Her As Bride: Report

      BALH 2 & Fanaa

      BALH 2 & Fanaa

      Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Colors' Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan have retained their ninth and tenth places with 30.0 and 28.0 rating points, respectively.

      (Source: YouTube)

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 19:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 22, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X