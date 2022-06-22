TRP Toppers (Online): Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tops The Chart; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Out Of Top 5

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
Week
24
are
out.
While
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
has
topped
the
chart,
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
has
dropped
to
the
second
place.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
is
out
of
top
5
slot.
Naagin
6
and
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
have
witnessed
a
jump
while
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
and
Fanaa-
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
have
retained
their
places.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
that
are
rocking
on
Online
TRP
chart.
TMKOC
&
WTHA
SAB
TV's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
and
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
have
managed
to
occupy
the
first
two
places
on
the
Online
TRP
chart.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
44.0
and
43.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Anupamaa
&
Naagin
6
While
Star
Plus'
Anupamaa
has
retained
its
third
place,
Colors
TV's
Naagin
6
has
jumped
to
the
fourth
spot.
The
shows
have
garnered
42.0
and
40.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Kundali
Bhagya
&
YRKKH
Zee
TV's
Kundali
Bhagya
has
occupied
the
fifth
spot
with
38.0
rating
points
and
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
retained
its
sixth
spot
with
37.0
rating
points.
GHKPM
&
Bhagya
Lakshmi
Star
Plus'
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
and
Zee
TV's
Bhagya
Lakshmi
have
swapped
their
places.
The
shows
have
managed
to
occupy
seventh
and
eighth
places
with
34.0
and
33.0
rating
points,
respectively.