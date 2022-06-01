TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Bags 1st Place; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Returns To Chart

WTHA & Anupamaa

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has bagged the first place followed by Anupamaa at the second spot. The Rajan Shahi's shows have managed to get 45.0 and 44.0 rating points, respectively.

YRKKH & Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 is back at the third place and Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 42.0 and 41.0 rating points, respectively.

Kundali Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi have retained their fifth and sixth places. The shows have garnered 37.0 and 35.0 rating points, respectively.

TMKOC, BALH 2 & Fanaa

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the seventh place followed by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan at the eighth and ninth places. The shows have managed to get 32.0, 31.0 and 28.0 rating points, respectively.

GHKPM

The Kapil Sharma Show has been replaced by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the tenth place. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's show has managed to get 26.0 rating points.