      TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Jumps To 2nd Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show Re-Enters

      The online TRP ratings for Week 20 are out. Anupamaa has retained its first spot while Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has witnessed a big jump and occupied the second place. Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan has witnessed a major drop. The Kapil Sharma Show has replaced Kumkum Bhagya at the tenth place. Take a look at the top 10 shows online.

      Anupamaa

      Anupamaa

      Anupamaa has retained its first place with 44.0 rating points. Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa's wedding has been keeping the audience hooked to the show.

      Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

      Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

      Star Bharat's show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, which was at the fourth spot last week, has witnessed a big jump yet again. Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's show has managed to occupy the second spot with 43.0 rating points.

      (Image Source: Star Bharat)

      YRKKH & Naagin 6

      YRKKH & Naagin 6

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third place, Naagin 6 has occupied the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 41.0 and 40.0 rating points, respectively.

      Kundali Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi

      Kundali Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi

      Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the fifth place followed by Bhagya Lakshmi at the sixth place. The shows have managed to get 37.0 and 34.0 rating points, respectively.

      BALH 2 & TMKOC

      BALH 2 & TMKOC

      Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to bag seventh and eighth places with 32.0 and 29.0 rating points, respectively.

      Fanaa & TKSS

      Fanaa & TKSS

      While Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan has witnessed a big drop, The Kapil Sharma Show has re-entered the online TRP chart. The shows have managed to bag the ninth and tenth places with 28.0 and 25.0 rating points, respectively.

      (Source: YouTube)

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 17:03 [IST]
      X