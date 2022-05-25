TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Jumps To 2nd Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show Re-Enters

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
Week
20
are
out.
Anupamaa
has
retained
its
first
spot
while
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
has
witnessed
a
big
jump
and
occupied
the
second
place.
Fanaa-Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
has
witnessed
a
major
drop.
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
has
replaced
Kumkum
Bhagya
at
the
tenth
place.
Take
a
look
at
the
top
10
shows
online.
Anupamaa
Anupamaa
has
retained
its
first
place
with
44.0
rating
points.
Anuj
Kapadia
and
Anupamaa's
wedding
has
been
keeping
the
audience
hooked
to
the
show.
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
Star
Bharat's
show
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa,
which
was
at
the
fourth
spot
last
week,
has
witnessed
a
big
jump
yet
again.
Shaheer
Sheikh
and
Hiba
Nawab's
show
has
managed
to
occupy
the
second
spot
with
43.0
rating
points.
(Image
Source:
Star
Bharat)
YRKKH
&
Naagin
6
While
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
dropped
to
the
third
place,
Naagin
6
has
occupied
the
fourth
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
41.0
and
40.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Kundali
Bhagya
&
Bhagya
Lakshmi
Kundali
Bhagya
has
managed
to
occupy
the
fifth
place
followed
by
Bhagya
Lakshmi
at
the
sixth
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
37.0
and
34.0
rating
points,
respectively.
BALH
2
&
TMKOC
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
and
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
have
managed
to
bag
seventh
and
eighth
places
with
32.0
and
29.0
rating
points,
respectively.
While
Fanaa-
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
has
witnessed
a
big
drop,
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
has
re-entered
the
online
TRP
chart.
The
shows
have
managed
to
bag
the
ninth
and
tenth
places
with
28.0
and
25.0
rating
points,
respectively.