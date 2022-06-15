    For Quick Alerts
      TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Top The Chart

      The online TRP ratings for Week 23 are out. Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have topped the chart while Naagin 6, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan have retained their places. Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai have witnessed a drop, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has seen a jump in its rating points. Take a look at top 10 shows that are rocking on Online TRP chart.

      WTHA & TMKOC

      WTHA & TMKOC

      Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to occupy the first two places on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 44.0 and 42.0 rating points, respectively.

      Anupamaa & Kundali Bhagya

      Anupamaa & Kundali Bhagya

      While Anupamaa has dropped to the third place with 41.0 rating points, Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the fourth place with 40.0 rating points.

      Naagin & YRKKH

      Naagin & YRKKH

      Naagin 6 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to retain their fifth and sixth places. The shows have fetched 37.0 and 36.0 rating points, respectively.

      Bhagya Lakshmi & GHKPM

      Bhagya Lakshmi & GHKPM

      While Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has retained its seventh place with 33.0 rating points, Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has witnessed a jump and is at the eighth place with 30.0 rating points.

      BALH & Fanaa

      BALH & Fanaa

      Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has dropped to the ninth place while Colors' Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan has retained its tenth place. The shows have managed to get 29.0 and 26.0 rating points, respectively.

      (Source: YouTube)

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 18:10 [IST]
