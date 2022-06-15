TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Top The Chart

WTHA & TMKOC

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to occupy the first two places on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 44.0 and 42.0 rating points, respectively.

Anupamaa & Kundali Bhagya

While Anupamaa has dropped to the third place with 41.0 rating points, Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the fourth place with 40.0 rating points.

Naagin & YRKKH

Naagin 6 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to retain their fifth and sixth places. The shows have fetched 37.0 and 36.0 rating points, respectively.

Bhagya Lakshmi & GHKPM

While Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has retained its seventh place with 33.0 rating points, Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has witnessed a jump and is at the eighth place with 30.0 rating points.

BALH & Fanaa

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has dropped to the ninth place while Colors' Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan has retained its tenth place. The shows have managed to get 29.0 and 26.0 rating points, respectively.