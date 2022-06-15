TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Top The Chart

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
Week
23
are
out.
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
and
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
have
topped
the
chart
while
Naagin
6,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Fanaa-
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
have
retained
their
places.
Anupamaa,
Kundali
Bhagya
and
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hai
have
witnessed
a
drop,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
has
seen
a
jump
in
its
rating
points.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
that
are
rocking
on
Online
TRP
chart.
WTHA
&
TMKOC
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
and
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
have
managed
to
occupy
the
first
two
places
on
the
TRP
chart.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
44.0
and
42.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Anupamaa
&
Kundali
Bhagya
While
Anupamaa
has
dropped
to
the
third
place
with
41.0
rating
points,
Kundali
Bhagya
has
managed
to
occupy
the
fourth
place
with
40.0
rating
points.
Naagin
&
YRKKH
Naagin
6
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
managed
to
retain
their
fifth
and
sixth
places.
The
shows
have
fetched
37.0
and
36.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Bhagya
Lakshmi
&
GHKPM
While
Zee
TV's
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
retained
its
seventh
place
with
33.0
rating
points,
Star
Plus'
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
has
witnessed
a
jump
and
is
at
the
eighth
place
with
30.0
rating
points.
Sony
TV's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
has
dropped
to
the
ninth
place
while
Colors'
Fanaa-
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
has
retained
its
tenth
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
29.0
and
26.0
rating
points,
respectively.