TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The Chart; Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod AKA Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has kept the viewers glued to the show. The show has witnessed a major jump this week and has topped the TRP chart. It has garnered 46.0 rating points.

Naagin 6 & Anupamaa

Naagin 6 has dropped to the second place and Anupamaa has witnessed a major drop (is at the third place). The shows have managed to get 45.5 and 45.0 rating points, respectively.

Bhagya Lakshmi & Kundali Bhagya

Bhagya Lakshmi and Kundali Bhagya have retained their fourth and fifth places with 39.0 and 36.0 rating points, respectively.

Fanaa, BALH 2 & TMKOC

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to retain their sixth, seventh and eighth places with 35.0, 32.0 and 29.0 points, respectively.

WTHA & Kumkum Bhagya

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Kumkum Bhagya have swapped their places. The shows have occupied the ninth and tenth places with 27.0 and 25.0 rating points, respectively.