      TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The Chart; Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop

      The online TRP ratings for the Week 18 are out. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has topped the TRP chart pushing Naagin 6 and Anupamaa down. Bhagya Lakshmi, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai have retained their places. Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Kumkum Bhagya have swapped their places. Take a look at top 10 shows that are ruling Online TRP chart.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod AKA Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has kept the viewers glued to the show. The show has witnessed a major jump this week and has topped the TRP chart. It has garnered 46.0 rating points.

      Naagin 6 & Anupamaa

      Naagin 6 & Anupamaa

      Naagin 6 has dropped to the second place and Anupamaa has witnessed a major drop (is at the third place). The shows have managed to get 45.5 and 45.0 rating points, respectively.

      Bhagya Lakshmi & Kundali Bhagya

      Bhagya Lakshmi & Kundali Bhagya

      Bhagya Lakshmi and Kundali Bhagya have retained their fourth and fifth places with 39.0 and 36.0 rating points, respectively.

      Fanaa, BALH 2 & TMKOC

      Fanaa, BALH 2 & TMKOC

      Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to retain their sixth, seventh and eighth places with 35.0, 32.0 and 29.0 points, respectively.

      WTHA & Kumkum Bhagya

      WTHA & Kumkum Bhagya

      Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and Kumkum Bhagya have swapped their places. The shows have occupied the ninth and tenth places with 27.0 and 25.0 rating points, respectively.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 21:25 [IST]
      X