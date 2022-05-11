TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The Chart; Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
the
Week
18
are
out.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
topped
the
TRP
chart
pushing
Naagin
6
and
Anupamaa
down.
Bhagya
Lakshmi,
Fanaa-
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
and
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hai
have
retained
their
places.
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
and
Kumkum
Bhagya
have
swapped
their
places.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
that
are
ruling
Online
TRP
chart.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod
AKA
Abhimanyu
and
Akshara's
wedding
drama
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
kept
the
viewers
glued
to
the
show.
The
show
has
witnessed
a
major
jump
this
week
and
has
topped
the
TRP
chart.
It
has
garnered
46.0
rating
points.
Naagin
6
&
Anupamaa
Naagin
6
has
dropped
to
the
second
place
and
Anupamaa
has
witnessed
a
major
drop
(is
at
the
third
place).
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
45.5
and
45.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Bhagya
Lakshmi
&
Kundali
Bhagya
Bhagya
Lakshmi
and
Kundali
Bhagya
have
retained
their
fourth
and
fifth
places
with
39.0
and
36.0
rating
points,
respectively.
Fanaa,
BALH
2
&
TMKOC
Fanaa-
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan,
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
and
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
have
managed
to
retain
their
sixth,
seventh
and
eighth
places
with
35.0,
32.0
and
29.0
points,
respectively.