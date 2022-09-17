    For Quick Alerts
      TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The Chart; BALH 2 & Pishachini Swap Places

      The online TRP ratings for Week 36 are out. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain has topped the TRP chart while Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie and Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa have witnessed a drop. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Harsh Rajput's Pishachini have swapped their places on Online TRP chart. Take a look at the Top 10 shows that are rocking on the Online TRP chart.

      Top 3 Shows: YRKKH, Imlie & Anupamaa

      Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has topped the chart with 45.0 rating points, Imlie and Anupamaa have occupied the second and third place with 44.0 and 42.0 rating points, respectively.

      Naagin 6 & TMKOC

      Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 has retained its fourth place followed by SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the fifth place with 40.0 and 38.0 rating points, respectively.

      Kundali Bhagya & WTHA

      Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora's Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the sixth place while Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has also retained its seventh place. The shows have managed to get 37.0 and 35.0 rating points, respectively.

      Bhagya Lakshmi, Pishachini & BALH 2

      While Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare's Bhagya Lakshmi has retained its eighth place with 32.0 rating points, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to occupy ninth place with 29.0 rating points and Nyrraa Banerji, Jiya Shankar and Harsh Rajput's Pishachini has fetched 28.0 rating points.

      Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 16:49 [IST]
      X