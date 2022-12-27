Tunisha Sharma’s Funeral LIVE: Tunisha Sharma's Mortal Remains Brought Home

Ishq Subhan Allah Casting Director Mourns Tunisha's Demise

Ishq Subhan Allah's casting director Dhananjay Kumar has mourned Tunisha's demise. He said, "I still can't believe what has happened. She was a talented girl who had so much to deliver as an artist. I casted her for the show Ishq Subhan Allah. During my first interaction with her, I got to know that she is a pure soul with impeccable acting skills. She was a very focused girl. Didn't know what happened to her, but it's really heartbreaking and shocking that a young girl took her life".