Tunisha Sharma’s Funeral LIVE: Tunisha Sharma's Mortal Remains Brought Home
Tunisha Sharma's unfortunate demise has sent a wave of shock and grief across the nation. The 20 year old actress was found hanging in her Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room on Deceber 24. On the other hand, Sheezan, who happens to be Tunisha's boyfriend, has been arrested for abetment to suicide in the case. In fact, each day is coming up with a new update in Tunisha Sharma's death case. Meanwhile, the actress' last rites will be performed today at Mumbai's Mira Road crematorium. Check out all the updates about Tunisha Sharma's funeral.
- Tunisha Sharma's Mortal Remains Arrive At Her Residence
As Tunisha Sharma's funeral will be performed today, her mortal remains have been brought back to her residence in Mumbai
- Tunisha Sharma's Mother Faints On Seeing Her Mortal Remains
According to media reports, Tunisha Sharma's mother fainted as she saw her daughter's mortal remains in the hospital.
- Ishq Subhan Allah Casting Director Mourns Tunisha's Demise
Ishq Subhan Allah's casting director Dhananjay Kumar has mourned Tunisha's demise. He said, "I still can't believe what has happened. She was a talented girl who had so much to deliver as an artist. I casted her for the show Ishq Subhan Allah. During my first interaction with her, I got to know that she is a pure soul with impeccable acting skills. She was a very focused girl. Didn't know what happened to her, but it's really heartbreaking and shocking that a young girl took her life".
- Kanwar Dhillon Arrives To Pay Tribute To Tunisha Sharma
Tunisha Sharma's dear friend Kanwar Dhillon arrived at her residence to pay their last respects to the late actress.
- Tunisha Sharma's Friends Arrive To Pay Their Tribute
As Tunisha Sharma's last rites will be performed today, her friends have been visiting her residence to pay their last tribute