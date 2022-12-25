Tunisha Sharma’s Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul Co-Star Shares Late Actress’ LAST Video Shot Before Her Demise

Tunisha Sharma is no more with us and her demise has left everyone heartbroken. The actress has died of suicide at the age of 20 and her massive fan following has been mourning her demise. According to media reports, Tunisha was found hanging in her Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room. And now, a day after Tunisha's demise, her Daastaan-E-Kabil co-star Sapna Takur has shared a video with the late actress, which was apparently her last video and was shot before her demise on the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Sapna shared a video wherein Tunisha was seen dressed in a white top with a mustard bralette and blue skirt with a wavy touch to her hair. In the video, the late actress and Sapna were seen lipsyncing the popular Punjabi song Batuaa. In fact, Tunisha was also seen showing her dance skills in the song and she appeared to be a jolly girl. To note, this was the same dress which she was wearing in her last Instagram pic which was clicked on the sets of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul. In the caption, Sapna remembered Tunisha and wrote, "There is nothing we can say that will ease the pain of losing someone. The memory of you will always be in our hearts @_tunisha.sharma_ Rest in peace baby girl. #omshanti. Still can't believe this

Take a look at Tunisha Sharma's last video:

Meanwhile, Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul's lead actor and Tunisha's rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested after the late actress' mother filed an FIR against him. Sheezan has been arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered. His laptop and mobile phones have been sent to the forensic to retrieve the deleted data. As of now, Sheezan has been sent to four days of judicial custody till December 28.