When Sheezan's Sisters Falaq, Shafaq Broke All Ties With Each Other & Spoke Openly About Their Strained Bond

TV actress Tunisha Sharma's death has shocked the whole nation. The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul star was found hanging in the makeup room of co-actor Sheezan Khan.

After Tunisha's untimely demise, her mother Vanita Sharma filed a case of abetment of suicide against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. She revealed that her daughter was in a relationship with the actor and he cheated on her.

While the investigation is going on, Sheezan's actress-sisters Falaq and Shafaq Naaz recently shared a statement on behalf of their family in connection to Tunisha's suicide. They asked the public and media to respect the family's privacy and promised to speak about the situation later.

Here we are going to talk about Sheezan's sisters Falaq and Shafaq and not him. Did you know Falaq and Shafaq broke all ties with each other back in 2018 and even spoke openly about their strained relationship? Yes, you read that right!

Talking about their soured bond in an interview, Falaq revealed that she hadn't met Shafaq for two years. She told ETimes, "For the past two years, I haven't heard anything from Shafaq. We are not in contact and I would request people to stop asking me about Shafaq or what she is up to these days. Please stop bothering me with queries related to her."

Back then, Falaq blamed Shafaq of accusing their single mother of spending away her money. She stated, "Under the influence of someone from our family, she (Shafaq) fought with my mother and left us without thinking about the consequences. Though she never fought with me, I am not able to fathom the fact that she put such serious allegations on our mother. She, being a single mother, has sacrificed a lot for us. I have seen my mother do so much for us and can't leave her like this. I can't see my mom suffer every day and therefore, have broken ties with her. While leaving us, she herself said that we are dead for her."

Falaq claimed that she even tried to sort out the issues but Shafaq never responded. Talking about it, she concluded, "I tried, but she never responded. We don't have her contact number, so I tried to contact her through mutual friends, but the result was not positive. I don't want our personal life to be discussed in the public domain, but I am left with no other option than declaring that we have nothing to do with her now."

For the unversed, both Falaq and Shafaq Naaz have been in the TV industry for a long time and have been featured in various popular shows. Falaq is best known for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, and Mahakali- Anth hi Aarambh Hai among others. Shafaq, on the other hand, rose to fame after playing the pivotal characters of Kunti in Star Plus' Mahabharata and Mayuri in SAB TV's Chidiya Ghar. Most recently, she was seen playing the role of Shruti in Star Plus' top-rated show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.