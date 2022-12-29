    For Quick Alerts
      Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan’s ‘Secret Girlfriend’ Identified? Police Reveals He Deleted Chats With Her

      Tunisha Sharma Death: The 20-year-old TV actress was found dead in the makeup room on the sets of the SAB TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul on December 24. She committed suicide by hanging herself in her co-star Sheezan Khan's room. Both of them were reportedly in a relationship.

      After Tunisha's untimely death, her mother Vanita Sharma accused Sheezan of abetment to suicide. She accused him of cheating on her. The late actress reportedly confessed the same to her family a few days before ending her life.

      Sheezan is currently in police custody and the investigation is going on. According to the latest reports, Police discovered the actor's chats with his "secret girlfriend" during the investigation. Yes, you read that right!

      Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 11:48 [IST]
      X