Tunisha Sharma Funeral: Sheezan Khan's Sister Falaq Naaz Suffers Anxiety Attack As She Attends Last Rites

Falaq Naaz Suffers Anxiety Attack At Tunisha Sharma's Funeral

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz got emotional at Tunisha Sharma's funeral as she attended it with her family members. Her loved ones had to safely escort her from the crematorium as she suffered an anxiety attack. A video of the TV actress from Tunisha Sharma's funeral is going viral on the internet.

Sheezan Khan's Sisters Say They Will About Case When...

Yesterday, Sheezan Khan's sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, issued a statement amid the TV actor's police custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death case. They requested the people and the media to give the privacy in the 'grave situation'. The actresses and their family members also said that they would speak about the matter at the right time, stating that both the 'families are the victims'.

"Please do not take our silence for weakness. We will speak soon when the time is right," a part of their statement read.

Tunisha Sharma Cremated In Mumbai

Tunisha Sharma's last rites took place in the presence of her family members and close friends in Mumbai. Her Internet Wala Love co-star Shivin Narang comforted her mother as she was shaken up by Tunisha's suicide. Kanwar Dhillon, who also attended the funeral, cried while bidding to his friend.

Celebs Pay Last Respect To Tunisha At Her Funeral

Tunisha Sharma's former co-stars including Pallavi Gupta and other TV stars like Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh, Siddharth Nigam attended her funeral. They expressed their grief over the demise of the talented actress, sharing that they were shocked that Tunisha is no more.