Tunisha Sharma's Old Video Of Her Blushing While Talking About Sheezan Khan Melts The Internet

Television actress Tunisha Sharma, who was consigned to the flames on Tuesday, had a busy year ahead. She has appeared in a number of serials and music videos, as well as in Bollywood films as a child artist. The 20-year-old actress took her own life on December 24 after committing suicide on her show's sets. Her funeral was held in Mumbai, which was attended by a number of celebrities from the tv industry.

Meanwhile, the actress's ex-boyfriends and Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul co-star, Sheezan Khan, who has been booked on charges of abetment of suicide on the basis of a police complaint lodged by Tunisha's mother. It has been reported that Sheezan and Tunisha were in a relationship and broke up two weeks before she committed suicide. Reportedly, Tunisha was so heartbroken that she went into depression following the breakup.

Several media reports, on the other hand, claimed that Sheezan had promised Tunisha marriage but later changed his mind after receiving advice from his sisters, who are also actors. Shezaan has also stated that due to the age difference between him and Tunisha, he took the decision.

TUNISHA SHARMA'S OLD INTERVIEW

In an old interview for the Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan segment for Aaj Tak's YouTube channel, Tunisha Sharma is seen talking about how she gets ready before beginning the shoot for her show. The video shows Tunisha taking us through the process of her makeover for the character Mariyam, which she plays in the SAB tv serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. Tunisha also says that she first meets Sheezan on the sets before getting ready. Sheezan portrays the role of Ali Baba in the show.

Further, Tunisha is seen reading her scripts and sharing some skincare and makeup tips with the viewers. While the actress is getting her makeup done, Tunisha can be seen praising Sheezan's sister, Falak Naaz, who is also a television actress. She can be heard saying that she misses her a lot and that they both share a beautiful bond with each other. When we take a look at the comment section, social media users are seen noticing how Tunisha constantly takes Shezaan's name and blushes every time she talks about him or his family.

SEE WHAT SOCIAL MEDIA USERS SAID

One user commented, "She actually luved shezan so much look at her while saying ma phele ake shezan se milti hu." Another comment read, "She was so innocent, positive minded, pretty. I still don't believe that she is no more with us," while one user wrote, "She was full of life , a person who talks , thinks somuch good about everything can never kill herself unless and until something major has happend she started her carrier at a young age must have seen ups a down , it's sad that she left too early , hope she gets justice while if her costar is been responsible for her sucide / death . RIP Tunisha."

"She loved him so much. Keeps taking his name. That's true love," wrote one user, another user comment raed as, "I can't believe that this beautiful soul is no more." "Nobody can tell whats going on in someone's life truly, Entertainment industry is hell. RIP TUNISHA," wrote another fan. Another said, "I literally believe it's a murder I don't know why I feel that."

Watch video here:-